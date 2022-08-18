(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri independent U-S Senate candidate John Wood says he’s disappointed that Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost Tuesday’s Republican primary election. Cheney was defeated by Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman. The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney voted to impeach former President Trump for his role in the January Sixth, 2021 U-S Capitol attack. Wood says in a statement that he’s “confident Liz Cheney’s voice will not be silenced,” and pledged to support her however he can. Cheney is considering a run for president in 2024.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A FEMA disaster recovery center is now open at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis to assist people affected by record flooding in late July. FEMA and U-S Small Business Administration officials will help eligible flood victims from St. Louis and St. Charles counties with grant applications and other programs. Residents should apply online at Disaster-Assistance-dot-gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA before visiting the center.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri teachers are eligible for a larger tax deduction on classroom expenses next year. The I-R-S is reminding teachers, counselors, principals, and school aides that they can deduct up to 300 dollars of out-of-pocket expenses when they file their 2022 federal income taxes. The special educator expense deduction is increasing from 250 dollars which had been the limit since 2002. K-through-12 educators can deduct the cost of books, supplies, computer equipment and software, COVID protective items, and other materials used in the classroom. Many Missouri districts start the new school year on Monday.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Incumbent politicians and those seeking office from across Missouri are descending on the Missouri State Fair this morning (Thursday) to meet voters and dine on country ham at the Governor’s Ham breakfast. The annual event in Sedalia has been going on since 1953 but is especially popular during even-numbered election years, which of course includes this year. Governor Mike Parson is the keynote speaker. Some of the proceeds go to the State Fair Foundation and agriculture scholarships.