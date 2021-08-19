(St. Louis, MO) -- The man who drowned in the Mississippi River Saturday when his canoe capsized has been identified as 35-year-old Ronald Hagan of Fulton. The accident happened when Hagan and a woman were crossing the Chain of Rocks Saturday morning. He wasn’t able to swim to shore. A crew from the St. Louis Fire Department rescued the woman. Her name hasn’t been released. Hagan’s body was located in the river three days later. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
(Bethany, MO) -- Public health officials have issued an alert for anyone who stayed at a hotel in Bethany in the middle of last month. They may have been exposed to the Legionella bacteria. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been notified a guest at the Quality Inn and Suites has been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease. It isn’t known if the facility was the source of the bacteria that sickened the victim. The hotel is closed for disinfecting and maintenance of its water systems. The victim’s name and medical condition haven’t been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The U-S Department of Justice says at least a dozen Missouri law enforcement officers have pulled out of federal task forces based on a state law that goes into effect later this month. Starting August 28th, state and local authorities are barred from enforcing federal gun laws. The Justice Department says just the anticipation of the new law has damaged relationships between local, state, and federal agencies. Any officer who knowingly enforces a federal gun law could be subject to a fine of 50 thousand dollars. A hearing on a lawsuit challenging the new state statute will be held today (Thursday) in St. Louis.
>>(Springfield, MO) -- A man who says he was pulled from his vehicle, punched several times, and held on the ground won’t be allowed to sue Springfield police. Federal Judge Doug Harpool dismissed the suit last week. Forty-four-year-old Gregory Robinson had alleged the three police officers who took him into custody last year had used excessive force. Police say Robinson was armed, dangerous, and uncooperative. Robinson says he was quiet and eating in his car when he was dragged out. The judge ruled video evidence showed Robinson offered a threat to the officers.
(Atlanta, GA) -- The U-S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports only three states have a higher per-capita rate of COVID-19 deaths than Missouri. Public health officials reported 38 deaths Tuesday – an unusually high one-day total. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the state is experiencing a summer surge of virus cases. Missouri ranks fourth in the rate of deaths over the most recent seven-day period.