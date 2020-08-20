(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri National Guard says 129 soldiers are on active coronavirus-related missions in the state. They are helping with a variety of tasks, including virus screening, food bank support, logistics and administrative support and decontamination of personal protective equipment. In April, Missouri had about 375 guard members helping with virus response efforts.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The bigger your paycheck is, the more unpaid time you’re going to have to take if you work for the city of Kansas City. A city council committee voted Wednesday to require city employees to take furloughs as efforts are made to cut 50 million dollars in spending. The full city council is expected to vote on the furloughs today (Thursday). The cuts come as the city is experiencing reduced revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic. If the trends continue, Kansas City expects to be 202 million dollars in the hole by the end of April 2026.
(Columbia, MO) -- Some mid-Missouri parents are said to be turning to private schools for their children during the coronavirus pandemic. Parents may be concerned by the hybrid plan put forward by Columbia Public Schools. Under that plan, students would attend class in-person two days-a-week and have online learning the other three. Columbia Christian Academy Principal Sharice Albritton says enrollment is up nearly 29 percent at that small school and the students being enrolled “aren’t necessarily people that would even be seeking Christian education.” Some private schools are keeping enrollment open during the fall term because they expect more parents to be looking for options.
(Town and Country, MO) -- St. Louis County police say a 45-year-old Overland man has been arrested, even though he was the target of a Wednesday shooting in a hospital parking lot. Dispatchers began receiving 9-1-1 calls at about 9:00 a-m about the disturbance outside Missouri Baptist Hospital. Christian E. Burnett was taken into custody after he tried to get away from the scene. A woman was the apparent shooter and she opened fire when Burnett approached her, violating a protection order. She says he tried to contact her at that hospital several times. Nobody was hit by the bullets the woman fired.
(Fulton, MO) -- Undergraduate researchers from Westminster College in central Missouri’s Fulton have excavated and brought home a seven-foot-long Triceratops skull from the Badlands of South Dakota. They were on an annual fossil expedition with a Westminster geology professor when they made the rare discovery. The skull, which weighs in at about three thousand pounds, is resting in a secure location until funds can be raised for restoration. The first order of business will be to enlarge the entrance to the Environmental Science laboratory on campus for Shady’s makeover.