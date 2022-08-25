(Blue Springs, MO) -- A suspect is dead after being shot by police in western Missouri’s Blue Springs. Officers say they were assisting another agency in apprehending two people Tuesday when one of them fired at the officers. Investigators say officers returned fire, killing the suspect. The other person was arrested. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
(Clayton, MO) -- A former Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer is charged with involuntary manslaughter for a December 2020 crash that killed an officer from Moline Acres. The Missouri State Highway Patrol determined that 41-year-old Brian Rayford of Florissant caused the death of 54-year-old Sergeant Herschel Turner while pursuing a vehicle in his patrol car. Troopers said Officer Rayford was driving to 80 to 85 miles per hour without emergency lights and sirens on when he struck Sergeant Turner, who was conducting a traffic stop. Rayford had not confirmed the suspects committed a dangerous felony and engaged in the pursuit without a supervisor’s authorization. The complaint says Rayford also made statements about the pursuit that contradicted the evidence from the crash investigation and reconstruction.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Two people are injured after a small airplane crashed north of downtown Kansas City. The plane was doing touch-and-go maneuvers at Charles B. Wheeler Airport in downtown Kansas City but afterwards failed to gain enough altitude and crashed in a field north of the airport. Two people onboard were severely injured and taken to a local hospital.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri bill set to become law Sunday is designed to expand property rights protections. State Representative Mike Haffner (half-nurr), a Republican from western-Missouri’s Pleasant Hill, sponsored the bill that limits eminent domain use by private electric utility companies to acquire land. The legislation stipulates that land acquired using eminent domain must be purchased at 150-percent of market value and ensures future energy projects within Missouri must send at least an equal proportion of the power produced in the state to Missourians.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The milder temperatures are nice for most folks, but it’s still summer and the A-C is still running. The Missouri Department of Social Services is reminding residents about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (or LIHEAP, “Lie-heep”). It can help certain people pay their home energy bills. More info can be found at my-d-s-s-dot-mo-dot-gov.