(St. Louis, MO) -- Attorneys for Rams owner Stan Kroenke have asked St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Christopher McGraugh for a “summary judgment.” That effort is aimed at stopping the lawsuit over the team leaving St. Louis and moving back to Los Angeles five years ago. It is scheduled to start next January. The suit alleges Kroenke and the N-F-L failed to honor league guidelines and cost the St. Louis region millions of dollars in economic impact. Kroenke and the N-F-L have also applied for a change of venue. Judge McGraugh hasn’t ruled on that yet.
(Hillsboro, MO) -- The 31-year-old Jefferson County man charged with a machete attack was already on probation for firing a crossbow and assault rifle three years ago. Law enforcement agencies are searching for Ted Treece of High Ridge. He’s accused of hitting a man with the machete inside a convenience store in House Springs. The victim wasn’t hurt and was able to fight back. In July 2018 he was accused of shooting a crossbow at an acquaintance because the victim had damaged his car. He also fired a rifle at the same man’s feet.
(Kansas City, MO) -- It isn’t clear what charges might be filed against a woman who caused a fatal crash when she ran a red light in Kansas City earlier this month. She told investigators she was fleeing gunfire the evening of August 3rd. The 80-year-old driver of the car she hit died in the hospital Monday. The woman told police she didn’t know who had been shooting at her. Her name hasn’t been released. It will be up to the Jackson County prosecutor to decide what charges might be filed in the case.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Their names are available online. The first 180 winners of the MO V-I-P vaccine incentive program lottery have been announced. The Missouri Lottery says all but 10 have been fully verified. Those remaining winners have until 5:00 p-m Friday to complete the required documents – or the money will go to an alternate. Governor Mike Parson says the state has had an increase in vaccinations since the program began. An estimated 61 percent of Missouri’s eligible population has at least one shot of one of the versions of the COVID-19 vaccine. Winners can take home 10 thousand dollars.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Boeing estimates it could make 500 new hires as it continues to manufacture the F-15 fighter jet line. The Persian Gulf nation of Qatar (CUT ur) has an order on the books and the U-S Air Force is buying the jets for the first time in almost 20 years. It looked like the F-15s would be discontinued a few years ago. Now, there is a growing demand. Boeing has already expanded the workforce by 500 positions and a company official says that could double.