(Clayton, MO) -- The director of the St. Louis County Jail has resigned amid controversy. Raul Banasco turned in his resignation Wednesday, a day after 55 employees had told the County Council the staff was on the “verge of imploding” due to Banasco’s management style. He was accused of bullying and intimidation. A county spokesperson says there will be a full investigation into the personnel issues. Earlier the same day, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had said Banasco had helped correct the jail’s direction and was improving training and coordination between officers and medical personnel.
(Farmington, MO) -- Authorities in Farmington first learning about a possible drowning when a person fishing on Hager Laker called Tuesday morning to report a body floating in the water. Police, firefighters and the St. Francois County coroner responded and the body of 57-year-old Henry Bomar Junior of Farmington was recovered. Coroner Jim Coplin says the autopsy revealed no evidence of foul play. Coplin says it appears Bomar’s body had been floating in the lake waters just a few hours.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Animal abuse and neglect charges have been filed in Sedalia against two people who were living in a small house with 78 cats. Sedalia Police say they received a tip that unhealthy animals were living there. When they checked, they found many of the cats needed immediate medical care and more than a few of them have died. Dead kittens were found inside bags in the home and more than two dozen dead cats had been buried in the backyard. The surviving cats were taken to the Sedalia Animal Shelter. Fifty-nine-year-old Teodora Dalumpines and 37-year-old Ferdinand M. Bucayan were booked into the Pettis County Jail.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Local and federal authorities are searching for a man suspected of setting a church building on fire. Emergency responders were called to the Beyond Thee Four Walls Outreach Ministry Church at about 3:00 a-m Wednesday. The Reverend Michael Higgins says somebody “fire-bombed” his church, with damage done to the fellowship area and church offices. Surveillance video captured the man pouring something inside the church, then lighting it and running away. Higgins says this won’t stop the ministry and a special rally will be held today (Thursday) at 5:30 p-m.
(Ridgedale, MO) -- All-time golfing great Tiger Woods is bringing an exhibition to southwest Missouri next month that will look a little like the Ryder Cup. The Payne’s Valley Cup will be played September 22nd at the Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale. Woods and Justin Thomas will be the U-S team, taking on a European team of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. The course is a tribute to Payne Stewart, the winner of three majors who died in a plane crash in 1999.