(Washington, DC) -- A Missouri man is under arrest, accused of breaching the U-S Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. Thirty-six-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar of Centralia was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, on felony and misdemeanor counts including unlawful possession of a firearm during the disruption of a joint session Congress. The justice department says in the 18 months since January Sixth, 2021, more than 850 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U-S Capitol, including more than 260 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
(Washington, DC) -- Senator Josh Hawley voted at odds with all of his Republican colleagues -- as the U-S Senate voted 95 to one to ratify NATO membership for Finland and Sweden. Both countries have stayed neutral in the past but have now beefed up their defenses since Russia invaded Ukraine. Hawley spoke against the bill’s supporters, accusing them of wanting to create a “liberal world order” and pursue nation building. He said America’s foreign policy should be about protecting the U-S, its people, freedom, and way of life, and that expanding NATO “would not do that.” Fellow Republican and Missouri Senator Roy Blunt described NATO as maybe being the greatest alliance in history -- “certainly in the last 200 years.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is gearing up for November after winning Tuesday’s Republican primary for U-S Senate. He told supporters that we are entering the most consequential decade in American history since the Civil War because “the Democrats aren't playing small ball – they’re playing for keeps.” Schmitt said Senate Democrats are currently two votes away from having enough support to expand the number of seats on the U-S Supreme Court. Schmitt is facing Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine and independent John Wood in November.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Political newcomer Trudy Busch Valentine is also moving on to November’s general election. This comes after she won the Democratic nomination for the U-S Senate in Tuesday’s Primary Election. She cited her career as a nurse and being inspired by the dedication of service displayed by nurses for propelling her to Tuesday night’s primary win. Busch-Valentine now faces Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and independent candidate John Wood in November.