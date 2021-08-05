(Kingston, MO) -- Missouri prosecutors say a man held for the murders of two Wisconsin brothers hatched another scheme while he was behind bars. Garland Nelson is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel. In a separate case, authorities accuse Nelson of convincing another jail inmate to move a tractor-trailer he didn’t own. That theft charge was dismissed earlier this week when a key witness was placed in COVID-19 quarantine, but it was refiled. Nelson is scheduled to make a court appearance in Caldwell County this (Thursday) morning. His trial in the murder of the Diemel brothers is set for next June in Johnson County. The state has indicated it will seek the death penalty.
(Clayton, MO) -- A St. Louis area woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for falsely claiming to be fundraising to support a charity for pregnant, abused teenagers. 70-year-old Linda Ferber of Crestwood must also serve four months of house arrested and repay nearly 32-thousand-dollars in total to her victims. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the woman scammed more than 10 parties, including churches, community organizations, and people from 2014 to 2019.
(Dexter, MO) -- A hospital in Dexter that took a direct hit from a July tornado has reopened, after being closed for almost a month. Southeast Health reopened its hospital in Stoddard County Wednesday morning. The hospital's emergency room, inpatient units, and behavioral health are now taking patients after extensive repairs and cleanup. The hospital's imaging department and lab have also reopened. Outpatient services are set to reopen at full capacity later this week. The National Weather Service in Paducah says an EF-2 tornado packing 120 mile-per-hour winds slammed into the hospital July 10.
(Nevada, MO) -- Health officials across southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas are dealing with a COVID outbreak. K-N-E-M Radio reports the numbers are climbing in rural Vernon County. One-hundred-seven additional COVID cases have been reported in the county in the past week. It's the most cases reported over a one-week period in Vernon County since January. The county has a large elderly population and has a number of farming communities.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Garth Brooks fans attending his concert this Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium will be required to wear a mask in enclosed areas, regardless of vaccination status. The decision is aligned with Kansas City’s indoor mask order. Concert-goers will not be required to wear a mask in the main bowl portion of the venue since it is outdoors. About 70-thousand fans are expected to attend the sold-out concert.