(Liberty, MO) -- Election officials in Clay County say discrepancies were found during the verification process, so there will be a recount of Tuesday’s votes. The election board says there was a programming error on the tabulators. The vendor who provided the machines is investigating to find what caused the error. The recount starts this afternoon (Thursday) at 1:00 p-m. All Clay County election results are unofficial until the verification process is complete.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Missouri Hospital Association says the way this has gone in other states suggests patients might have to wait a year or more to be covered under the Medicaid expansion approved by voters. Amendment 2 passed during Tuesday’s primary election. It expands who is eligible to receive Medicaid – a state and federally funded program which provides health care for low-income people. As many as 250 thousand Missourians will be affected.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Open testing at the Missouri Capitol has resulted in four positive results. The state health department reports 228 lawmakers, staff members and other workers were tested Wednesday. The free testing was offered as lawmakers were returning to work on bills combating violent crime during the current special session. Statewide, Missouri health officials reported another 12-hundred-41 confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 Wednesday.
(Quincy, IL) -- Authorities say one of the three suspects in a June murder in Mexico has been arrested in Quincy, Illinois. Two more are still on the run. Twenty-five-year-old Chance Davis of Mexico was shot to death June 27th during a deadly home invasion. Twenty-three-year-old Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, 22-year-old Deyton Fisher of Mexico and 25-year-old Timothy Midgyett of Columbia are all charged with second-degree murder. Fisher was captured in Illinois last Saturday.
(Bentonville, AR) -- Two Missouri Walmart locations will host a free drive-in movie night in October. The movies will be offered in the parking lot of a Raymore Walmart October 16th and 17th and a Sedalia Walmart October 20th and 21st. Specific movie titles haven’t been scheduled yet. To get a free pass you should go to Walmart’s Drive-in website and register for the event. You will be given a Q-R code good for admission. Movie concessions will be offered through Walmart’s pickup or delivery services. You’ll have to have a radio to be able to listen to the movie and you’ll need to wear a mask if you leave your vehicle.