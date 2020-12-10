(Buffalo, MO) -- A Dallas County judge has sentenced a Springfield man to life in prison for beating a two-year-old girl to death. Robert Davis pleaded guilty to abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. The sentence will run concurrently with the sentence he is serving for beating his daughter. That girl has recovered. Authorities say two-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore died in her home at Buffalo in 2018. Davis was her mother’s boyfriend at the time.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The tenants in a senior living apartment complex in Kansas City have won an important legal battle. The people living at Gabriel Tower took steps to keep their taxpayer-funded landlord accountable. Several months ago, they organized their own union, leading city health inspectors to conduct investigations at the tower about mold, security issues, and the overall condition of the property. Residents say the air conditioning didn’t work for nearly three weeks last summer. The city has given the landlord 45 days to fix the problems. The landlord says it has already spent 10-million dollars on repairs.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Missouri recruit was among 18 people signed to the new Space Systems Operation service. Donovan Schaeffer grew up in Pevely and graduated from Herculaneum High in 2018. He was sworn-in during a ceremony earlier this week. Schaeffer will participate in the seven-and-a-half-week basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. All of the candidates had to go through a series of interviews, tests and physical exams before joining the U-S Space Force – which was created last year as the country’s newest military branch.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's attorney general and 48 of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle have filed a lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that the company illegally stifles competition to protect its monopoly power. Eric Schmitt says they're filing the lawsuit on behalf of millions of consumers and small businesses who have been harmed by Facebook. Schmitt alleges that Facebook violates the federal Sherman Act.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation that would allow forensic investigators, coroners and medical examiners to display red or red and blue lights on their vehicle while responding to a crime scene or crash has been filed by a mid-Missouri state lawmaker. Ashland State Representative Sara Walsh says too often, forensic investigators can't get past the cars backed up at the scene, and are stuck in traffic. She describes her bill as bipartisan and is hopeful it will pass in January.