(Statewide) -- By sunset on December 17, about 12,000 graves at Missouri’s six state veterans cemeteries will be decorated with wreaths honoring Missouri’s military heroes. The Missouri Veterans Commission will host Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying event, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17. The Missouri Veterans Commission has partnered with Wreaths Across America since 2009. Missouri has veterans cemeteries in Bloomfield, Waynesville, Higginsville, Jacksonville, Springfield and St. James.
(Sedalia, MO) -- An energy and telecom cable systems company is expanding at its existing manufacturing plant in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia, creating 60 jobs. A state news release says Prysmian Group, is investing more than 45-million-dollars in the expansion. The factory has been open for nearly 55 years. It manufactures aluminum wire products for commercial and construction markets. The plant has more than 215 workers with hiring for new production positions expected to begin in 2023. New jobs created will pay salaries well above the average county wage.
(Potosi, MO) -- Missouri could execute a transgender person next month. Amber McLaughlin, formerly Scott McLaughlin, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on January 3 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The 49-year-old was given the death sentence for the 2003 stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend in Earth City. McLaughlin dumped Beverly Guenther’s body in St. Louis, near the Mississippi River.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson will deliver his 2023 State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18, at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. He will release his 2024 state budget year proposal at that time. The address will be at 3 p.m. in the Missouri House of Representatives. It will mark the governor’s fifth State of the State Address. Governor Parson became Missouri’s CEO in 2018.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former Missouri State Highway Patrol worker is accused of taking cash bribes in exchange for passing vehicle inspections. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Larry Conrad’s primary job was to inspect vehicles at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s site in St. Louis County. A federal indictment says Conrad had owners place cash bribes in the driver’s side door pocket while conducting inspections. He allegedly took bribes ranging up to $300 to sign and certify inspection forms for vehicles that he never saw or inspected. The 67-year-old Conrad has been indicted on one felony charge.