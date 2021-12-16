(Platte City, MO) -- A Platte County jury has found a 30-year-old man guilty of killing four of his family members, including an infant. The bodies were found after a house fire was put out in 2016 near Edgerton. Grayden Lane Denham was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and more than a half-dozen additional charges, including arson. Denham had been accused of killing 82-year-old Russell and 81-year-old Shirley Denham, his sister 32-year-old Heather Ager, and her three-month-old son, Mason Schiavoni. Authorities say all four victims had been shot to death.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office is ruling a toddler was killed and not hit by a vehicle like his parents claimed. Emergency responders were called to the city’s Gate neighborhood last Friday just after 2:20 p-m. Arriving firefighters and E-M-Ts say they found the mother holding the boy’s body. Emmanuel Ware was rushed to a local hospital but he died before doctors could save him. The mother and her boyfriend said the victim died in a hit-and-run accident but bruises were spotted on his body. The Child Abuse and Homicide divisions inside St. Louis police are handling the investigation. No names have been released and no criminal charges have been announced yet.
(Bloomfield, MO) -- A southeast Missouri man sentenced to 22 years in prison will have to serve the entire term. The Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says David Ryan Troyer Junior of Advance isn’t qualified for parole. Troyer was found guilty of child molestation last September. He was sentenced Wednesday. He had been found guilty of criminal sexual contact with a two-year-old child.
(Washington, DC) -- Five Republican members of the Missouri congressional delegation are backing the idea of federal funding for the Upper Mississippi River System. U-S Senator Roy Blunt says infrastructure improvements are needed to stay competitive as a key shipping route. Blunt, congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and congressmen Billy Long, Blaine Luetkemeyer, and Jason Smith co-signed a letter to the U-S Army Corps Of Engineers calling for the modernization of locks and dams. Blunt says funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would be a start.
(Kansas City, MO) -- After a year off due to COVID-19, the big New Year’s Eve party is returning to Kansas City’s Power & Light District this year. Organizers say people who buy tickets will have “exclusive access to more than 10 bars and nightclubs, New Year’s Eve-themed party favors, confetti cannons, a 360-degree photo booth, champagne toasts, and the city’s most anticipated countdown to midnight.” There will even be a “Times Square” ball drop and Walnut Street will be closed to traffic and filled with food trucks. Three different ticket packages will be sold ranging from 70 to 85 dollars. The website says the top-level platinum tickets are sold out.