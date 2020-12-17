(Kansas City, MO) -- Authorities in Kansas City say they will crackdown on dangerous maneuvers done in front of big crowds on city streets. Several times the crowds have blocked off streets so drivers could perform burnouts, “donuts,” and other tricks with their cars. K-C-P-D says it will increase patrols in targeted areas. City officials say they will work on municipal ordinances to impound vehicles and impose harsh penalties on the car owners. Authorities point to a September accident when 20-year-old Daisy Martinez was killed and another person wounded when shots were fired in the middle of a crowd of dozens of people. The crowd had gathered to watch drag racing and car stunts on Southwest Boulevard.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri state officials have been informed they will get 25-to-30-percent fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine next week. The information comes at a time hospitals are scrambling to get all health care workers vaccinated. It’s not all bad news. An F-D-A panel is evaluating today (Thursday) a vaccine made by Massachusetts-based Moderna. If approved, thousands of doses of that vaccine are ready for shipment to Missouri almost immediately. The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says it’s possible all health care workers in the region might be vaccinated by the end of January, but that’s a best-case scenario. There are an estimated 352-thousand health care workers in Missouri.
(Jennings, MO) -- Police say Ebony Roby’s two-year-old son wasn’t restrained in the back seat while she was driving at “excessive speeds” in January 2019. The boy fell out, was hit by another vehicle and died. Roby has been sentenced to four years on probation after pleading guilty in St. Louis County Court Wednesday. An attorney for the Pine Law women says she had fastened a seat belt over Elijah Roby, but the boy unbuckled it, and either opened the door or went out an open window.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's House Budget Committee chairman expects one or two more rounds of federal stimulus money to be deployed between now and the spring. Budget Chairman Cody Smith of southwest Missouri's Carthage says a lot of work needs to be done on the budget, in preparation for the 2021 legislative session in Jefferson City. He says additional federal funds would help hospitals and schools. Smith says Missouri is in the "midst of one of the most trying economic times in a generation." Missouri's current operating budget is about 38-billion dollars, which includes two supplemental budgets with federal money.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Democratic Party has chosen its new leaders for the next two years. St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler will be the state committee chairman. His job will be to raise money and support party operations and Democratic candidates. Butler is a former state representative. Finishing second for the position is Neosho organizer Genevieve Williams. She will serve as the party’s vice chair. The two leaders face a difficult job. The party has lost almost every election in the past three cycles, holding only one of the eight statewide elected offices.