(Statewide) -- Former Greitens Policy Director Will Scharf has launched a committee for a statewide run for office in 2024. Doing so allows him to start fundraising. In a news release, Scharf, a Republican, does not specify which office he will run for. He could make an announcement around the New Year. Keep in mind he has been an Assistant U.S. Attorney in St. Louis for the past two-and-a-half years prosecuting violent crimes. He also served in the office that handles vetting for federal judges.
(Kansas City, MO) -- An indictment was unsealed that accuses three American citizens of Cameroonian origin of their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to kidnap civilians and use weapons of mass destruction. They are accused of raising $350,000 for arms and bomb-making materials for separatist forces in Cameroon’s Northwest Region in Africa. The Justice Department said 40-year-old Claude Chi of Lee’s Summit, Missouri and two others were arrested on Monday. Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions, according to report, have been involved in conflicts since separatists declared independence years ago that have claimed thousands of lives.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is spending the next 12 business days reminding Missourians to check the Unclaimed Property list. Continuing through December 16th, the Missouri Treasurer’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts will be encouraging residents to search the Unclaimed Property database for their names and others they may know. All posts will use the hashtag #12DaysofUCP. State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies, and other business entities to turn over unclaimed assets to the Treasurer’s Office.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Divine intervention is blamed for one woman winning it big in a scratch off lottery. The unidentified woman is walking away $100,000 richer after telling the Missouri Lottery that she dreamt it would happen. She purchased a “$100,000 Taxes Paid” ticket at a convenience store in Jefferson City, and uncovered one of the game’s top prizes. When asked how she felt after discovering her win, she declared, ‘The first night, I couldn’t even sleep!’ She plans to take her husband to a ballgame with some of the winnings.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Local government agencies in Missouri are encouraged to take steps to safeguard electronic data from hacking, theft, and other disruptions according to a cybersecurity review published by Missouri Auditory Nicole Galloway. She says that taxpayer resources are put in danger of being lost, misused, or stolen when security controls are inadequate. The most common cybersecurity issues found by audits included access, passwords, security controls, backup and recovery. Galloway recommends local governments take additional steps to help protect electronic data. Visit auditor (dot) MO (dot) gov for more information.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- MoDOT has extended the special overwidth hauling permit for hay through March 1st as a way to help the agriculture community as drought conditions continue across Missouri. Loads must be of legal height, length, and weight. Permits can be requested online, and to have the fee waived, write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in to have an agent waive it. Drivers must adhere to all permit requirements. Visit MoDOT (dot) org for more information.