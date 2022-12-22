(Statewide) -- A winter storm expected to make its way across the Midwest, including Missouri, could leave some airline passengers not so merry and bright. Airlines are changing and canceling thousands of flights already, and some passengers might get stranded at airports in Missouri and elsewhere over the holiday time. Extreme cold, snow and gusty winds have grounded some commercial planes. If you are flying, check your flight schedule before leaving for the airport.
(Statewide) -- Missouri has hundreds of designated warming centers. If you need one, Google “Missouri warming centers” for a location near you. There might be restrictions. Call ahead.
(Waynesville, MO) -- Due to severe winter weather expected, Fort Leonard Wood in southern Missouri is suspending operations Thursday and Friday for all base workers who are considered non-essential. That means all Moral, Welfare, and Recreation locations, including fitness centers, childcare centers and school age services will be closed. Appointments at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital will be rescheduled. The emergency room remains open. The Commissary, Exchange, mini mall and the north shoppette will also be closed. The Davidson Fitness Center is the designated warming center.
(Statewide) -- State Auditor Nicole Galloway says Missouri has received nearly 12-billion-dollars in federal coronavirus funding. Galloway’s report says through the end of November, Missouri has spent almost nine-billion in the federal aid. It says a significant portion of spending is for services through the state’s Medicaid program and other programs receiving federal matching funds. Other funding has been provided to local governments, schools, institutions of higher education, child care providers, long-term care centers and developmental disabilities providers. Funds have also been used for mental health services, buying personal protective equipment, virus testing, workforce development, and emergency rental support.
(Willard, MO) -- Two dogs attacked students and teachers during recess this week in southwest Missouri. Twenty-one people, including 18 students, were injured in the attack at a school in the Willard School District. Six of the victims needed emergency care. Animal Control identified the dogs and euthanized them after the owners voluntarily surrendered them.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Just in time for your last-minute holiday shopping. Amazon has opened a same-day delivery site in Kansas City. The location fulfills orders, sorts items, and delivers them. KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports the center allows area Amazon Prime customers to buy items and choose delivery times within a matter of hours. The new location is the twelfth one in the Kansas City area, bringing the region’s Amazon workforce to more than six-thousand.