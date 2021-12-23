(Columbia, MO) -- The assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District has been killed while working a crash on Interstate 70. Bryant Gladney was on the scene of a commercial truck that was on its side on the interstate east of Columbia when he was fatally injured. Witnesses say a semi hit Gladney’s vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed, then hit an ambulance and the track that had wrecked. Crews already on the scene were able to extricate Gladney from his vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An accounting oversight board is attempting to discipline Missouri’s state auditor over a critical audit of U-S Senator Josh Hawley. The Board of Accountancy accused Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway of violating privacy rights. The audit in question was conducted when the Republican Hawley was serving as Missouri’s attorney general. The Board of Accountancy says Galloway can only disclose finished audit reports and not the other evidence she gathered. Her office has already sued the board for a previous threat to discipline her.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- We’ll find out how the governor thinks Missouri is doing next month. Republican Governor Mike Parson is set to deliver his 2022 State of the State address on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022. He’ll outline his legislative priorities at 3:00 p-m in the Missouri House Chamber at the State Capitol in Jefferson City.
(Union, MO) -- Another county health director has resigned over threats of violence. Angie Hittson had served as the Franklin County health director for almost nine years and had been with the department since October 2007. In her resignation letter, Hittson told the county she was overwhelmed by the threats she has received during the coronavirus pandemic. She said she had been subjected to daily verbal assaults and threats of violence and death. Several other health directors in that eastern part of Missouri have previously made similar allegations.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have added wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell to their growing COVID-19 list. It already includes tight end Travis Kelce and kicker Harrison Butker. Kelce and Butker tested positive Monday when the Chiefs began to return from their long weekend. The team did not have any formal meetings or practice until Tuesday, then started game preparations Wednesday. The Chiefs will be short-handed when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Sunday at 3:25p-m.