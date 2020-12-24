(Poplar Bluff, MO) -- Poplar Bluff police report officers found the body of a 30-year-old woman early Tuesday when they responded to a shooting report. Tanika Trice was lying in the driveway of the residence when officers arrived just before 3:00 a-m. Police Chief Danny Whiteley says a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody on unrelated charges. The chief says charges are expected to be filed against that person – who hasn’t been identified.
(Springfield, MO) -- The Greene County prosecutor has dropped several charges against a 27-year-old man who was being held for his role in a shooting. Dimitri Dudley’s attorney says the victim of the shooting says Dudley wasn’t the person who was firing the shots. The incident happened outside a Springfield nightclub last August and Dudley was being held on a two-million-dollar bond. He was charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The possession charge remains, but all other charges were dropped this week.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police have arrested a 42-year-old man who had barricaded himself inside a mobile home Tuesday. Douglas Antonio Lee refused to come out for four hours. Police had tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 10:30 a-m on a car driven by a suspect known to have several felony warrants. He refused to stop and drove to the Woodstock Trailer Park. Lee finally surrendered shortly before 4:00 p-m. Authorities say they used a drone to find him. Lee faces charges for domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Ameren Missouri says it is making a “transformational advancement” into renewable energy. The utility announced the purchase of its first wind farm Wednesday. The property in northeast Missouri includes 175 wind turbines producing enough energy to power the equivalent of 120-thousand homes by next year. Ameren recently announced plans to invest about four-and-a-half-billion dollars in renewable energy by 2030. It plans to buy a 300-megawatt energy center in Atchison County next. The company says its goal is to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.