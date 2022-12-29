(Statewide) -- Missouri’s income tax rates will be lowered next year. The change is part of an income tax cut package pushed by Governor Mike Parson and the Republican-majority state Legislature this year. Beginning January 1, the state’s top individual income tax rate will reduce from 5.3-percent to 4.95-percent. It will continue to lower over several years to 4.5-percent – if Missouri brings in enough cash. The amount that individual earners are exempt from owing will increase from 100-dollars to one-thousand. The plan also eliminates the lowest tax bracket for Missourians who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they will not owe state income taxes.
(Statewide) -- Missouri and local governments will soon be able to collect a tax from out-of-state companies selling items online to Missouri residents. The state’s so-called “Wayfair” tax begins January 1. Under the plan passed by the Missouri Legislature in 2021, the tax can be collected from online retailers who sell and deliver more than 100-thousand-dollars in tangible goods to Missouri residents annually. Sales and use taxes cannot be retroactive. Supporters of the plan say it will put those businesses on a level playing field with Missouri’s brick-and-mortar stores. Missouri was the last state in the nation to pass this tax.
(Statewide) -- Missouri is scheduled to execute a transgender inmate next week for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and killing of Beverly Guenther in Earth City. Scott McLaughlin, who now calls himself Amber, would be the first transgender person executed in the United States if the execution moves forward on January 3. Missouri Department of Corrections Spokesperson Karen Pojmann says the state provides hormone therapy and gender-affirming items to transgender prisoners but does not cover sex change surgery. She says McLaughlin began identifying as transgender about 18 months ago and has not pursued a legal name change. McLaughlin has asked Governor Mike Parson to block the execution.
(West Plains, MO) -- A man and dog are recovering after being stuck in a partially frozen Missouri lake. The man was trying to rescue a dog stuck on the ice of a lake in southern Missouri’s West Plains when the canoe he was in tipped over Monday afternoon. Firefighters rescued him and the dog.
(Independence, MO) -- A man who reportedly pointed a gun at a Kansas City area police officer is in critical condition after the officer shot the suspect. The incident unfolded at an Independence motel when the officer was checking on an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of the motel this morning. When the officer left the patrol car, the suspect reportedly emerged from the car with a gun. The officer was not hurt. An investigation is underway.
(Statewide) -- Two Missouri alcohol distributors are teaming up to offer free Lyft rides in four Missouri cities on New Year’s Eve. Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolut Vodka are offering people in Springfield, Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis a free ride home up to 30-dollars from 2 p.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. January 1. The code to get 30-dollars off can be found by going to breakthrubevmo.com and scrolling to the bottom of the home page. The “Safe Home After Every Occasion” promotion is limited to two-thousand rides. Since the program launch in 2011, it has provided over 100-thousand Missourians a free and safe ride home on holidays and after special events.