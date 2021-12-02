(Jefferson City, MO) -- One of the bills pre-filed this week at the Missouri Legislature would stop the state from recovering mistaken unemployment payments. More than 46-thousand Missourians received benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic they shouldn’t have. The state asked those who were overpaid to return the money. Democratic State Representative Ian Mackey says it is “the right thing to do” to let them keep the payments. Mackey says those people did nothing wrong. Forty other states are using federal CARES Act funds to cover the loss. Mackey says Missouri taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for a mistake made by the government.
(Liberty, MO) -- Cass County prosecutors are charging a Kansas City man with first-degree murder and arson for a fire last week at a Gladstone apartment complex. When firefighters entered a smoking apartment they found the body of a man who had apparently been stabbed to death. Twenty-three-year-old Noah Cole was developed as a suspect. Investigators say when they executed a search warrant at his residence they found several items that had been taken from the victim’s apartment. If he is convicted on the charges, Cole would be facing a life sentence. He is being held on a one-million-dollar bond.
(Washington, DC) -- A federal elections watchdog group has filed a second complaint against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. The Campaign Legal Center says Greitens’ state campaign committee illegally spend 100-thousand dollars to get his current campaign for U-S Senate started. State committees can’t fund federal campaigns. The Missouri Ethics Commission already fined the Republican for a violation last year. As part of that ruling, it said the state committee would have to pay another 140-thousand dollars if it broke another campaign finance law.
(Mount Vernon, MO) -- A murder charge has been dismissed by the Lawrence County prosecutor in a cold-case murder from 1988. The charge against Larry Timmons was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled if new evidence is found. A grand jury indicted Timmons two years ago in the death of Cynthia Smith. Her body was found in a cemetery 33 years ago. Timmons was questioned at the time, but charges weren’t filed for more than three decades. Timmons is still in legal trouble for allegedly lying about his status as a felon when he applied for jobs.
(Belleview, MO) -- The public is being invited to Elephant Rocks State Park next week to view the Geminids meteor shower. The event will take place after dark, running from 5:00 p-m to midnight. Park staff members will direct visitors to the best and safest areas to watch the annual event. The park is a good place to watch the meteor shower because it is in a rural area with less light pollution. People planning to attend should wear clothing for cold winter conditions and bring portable chairs and blankets. Staff members say it is often colder on the rocks than the local temperature.