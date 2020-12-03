(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has hired a Texas-based company to boost medical staffing levels statewide for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases. The effort comes as many Missouri hospitals continue to struggle with staffing shortages while caring for an increasing number of COVID-19 patients. During a Capitol press conference Wednesday, Governor Parson says Vizient will work to get up to 760 total workers, including registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and certified nurse assistants through the end of February. The governor did not have information about the cost of the plan.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A new statewide Cold Case Unit is launching. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is holding a press conference today (Thursday) in St. Louis to announce his Office’s new Cold Case Unit. A press release from Schmitt’s Office says the Unit will work to investigate and charge suspects involved in Missouri cold case homicides. He will announce the Unit's first case - a 1986 murder.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A southeast Missouri lawmaker who has filed prescription drug monitoring program legislation for the ninth straight year says she's thankful that God has given her the ability to fight for those who can't fight for themselves. Scott City State Senator-Elect Holly Rehder (pronounced like Raider) says Missouri's medical professionals must have the knowledge of what their patients are on, prior to prescribing more medication. Missouri remains the only state in the nation without a P-D-M-P, an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions. Rehder has filed P-D-M-P each of the eight years she served in the House.
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Jason Smith has been elected to serve as the Republican leader of the U-S House Budget Committee. In his initial comments, the Missouri Republican challenged Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying, “Missourians know the importance of having a budget and sticking to it. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi does not.” Smith points out that the U-S paid five times more last year to cover the interest on its debt than it did on providing benefits to veterans. Smith will formally take over the role as Budget Committee Republican Leader at the start of the 117th Congress next month.
(Wentzville, MO) -- People living in St. Charles County continue to complain about a “stink” in the air. Complaints have also been received from residents in neighboring Warren and Lincoln counties. Dozens have complained since mid-October. Some say it’s a “chemical smell” and others say it smells “moldy and dusty.” Investigators with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources have been using special sensors to try to track it down. It appears to be coming from the General Motors plant in Wentzville. Company officials say they are cooperating. The D-N-R says there’s no violation, but work is underway to get rid of the bad smell.