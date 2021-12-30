(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Republican governor says vaccine mandates are never going happen in the state. But Governor Mike Parson is encouraging Missourians to get the shot. Parson told reporters Wednesday, "we know it works" and more than a half million residents have taken the vaccine since December 1st. The latest numbers from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show an average of 16-thousand vaccinations are being given each day over the last seven days. Parson also said there is no shortage of COVID tests in Missouri.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Cole County prosecuting attorney will decide whether charges will be filed against the Post-Dispatch after the paper alerted officials to a data vulnerability on a state website. A Post-Dispatch reporter alerted the state to a data issue on a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website in October. Governor Mike Parson later announced a criminal investigation had been launched into the reporter and the newspaper. Governor Parson said Wednesday that he believes charges should be filed because a state statute on computer tampering was violated.
(Stockton, MO) -- A former doctor for Agape (uh-gah-PAY') Boarding School in southwest Missouri is facing eight felony charges for alleged sex crimes against children. U-S Marshals arrested David Smock of Stockton in Arkansas Tuesday and he's in the process of being extradited to Missouri. Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office announced that Stockton is being charged with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child, four counts of first degree statutory sodomy, one count of second degree attempted statutory sodomy, one count of fourth degree child molestation, and one count of felony stalking. Schmitt said in a statement, "protecting the citizens of our state, especially our children, is of paramount importance to me as Missouri’s Attorney General."
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Corrections is adding workers to create two units dedicated to the mental and emotional well-being of its staff. Director Anne Precythe (PREE'-sigth) says it was time for the agency to "put its money where its mouth is" and taking care of the Corrections staff is the right thing to do. Wellness efforts include resiliency retreats, as well as services, trainings, and programs designed to provide care to staff. Precythe says the overall offender population will also benefit from the initiatives because she says the workplace would be a better place. She says building a culture that enhances the overall health of the agency’s workers benefit their lives, help their family lives and ultimately the community. Corrections is the largest department in the state with about 11-thousand workers.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Saint Louis University will require a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty and staff for the spring semester. Students and SLUCare (SLEW'-care) employees are required to get a booster dose by January 31st, and non-SLUCare faculty and staff will have until February 28th. The message on the school's website says the university is requiring the full layer of protect to ensure the everyone can return to campus in mid-January and remain on campus -quote - "as the omicron variant wave rolls across our city, region, and nation."