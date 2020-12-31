(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor says changes are needed at state veterans homes after at least 154 COVID deaths since September. Governor Mike Parson tells Missourinet that he has to be careful what he says. Parson said, "this is not about the chairman, it's about the veterans that are in those homes that I care about." He vows to do everything in his power to make sure the veterans are taken care of. Democratic State Senator Jill Schupp (Shoop) is calling on the chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) to release the full report on the COVID deaths.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is dismissing Missouri Senator Josh Hawley's plan to challenge the presidential election results next week. Pelosi told reporters, "I have no doubt that next Wednesday Joe Biden will be confirmed as the 46th President of the United States." Senator Hawley confirmed that he'll object when the Electoral College certifies the results January 6th. The move will force a debate and vote in the House and Senate to vote on accepting Biden's victory. There has been no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Flags will fly at half-staff in southwest Missouri's Laclede County Saturday to honor a Lebanon police officer who died from COVID-19. Governor Mike Parson says Officer Kendle Blackburn contracted the virus in November while serving in his capacity as an officer and died Monday. The governor says Blackburn was known as the friendliest police officer in Lebanon. Flags will remain at half-staff until Officer Blackburn is laid to rest.
(Springfield, MO) -- A congressman from the Missouri Ozarks will file a bill again in 2021 aimed at preventing deaths of kayakers. Springfield Republican Billy Long notes three kayakers have drowned in the same location on Bull Creek in the past 17 months. Congressman Long says he'll work closely with Missouri Representative Sam Graves to get the bill passed next year. Long's bill would require the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to conduct an in-depth study of the nationwide permitting process.