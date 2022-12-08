(Parma, MO) -- A former city clerk in the Missouri Bootheel was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the city of Parma in New Madrid County. Helen Frye was ordered to pay restitution of just under $38,000 to the city and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Audits from the Missouri Auditor’s Office found that more than $115,000 was fraudulently taken over a four-year period through payroll overpayments and improper payments and purchases. Frye will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
(Maryland Heights, MO) -- A St. Louis suburb will be home to a new distribution center for Chick-fil-A Supply, which is a distribution service provider for the fast food giant. $16 million will be invested in the new center in Maryland Heights and 60 new jobs will be created, as a result. The 100,000-square-foot facility will be used to serve the more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region. The company expects the new facility to be operational in 2023.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The former president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman and two other former aldermen were sentenced to prison for accepting multiple bribes to misuse their official positions. Lewis Reed, the former board president, and aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad all were sentenced to time behind bars. They were accused of helping an unidentified businessman in dealings with city agencies and sponsored, supported, and signed off on several bills before the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. All three also were accused of lying to the FBI when confronted with evidence of their wrongdoing.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri System sent a note to faculty, staff, and students that says marijuana remains prohibited on all system grounds. Despite marijuana becoming legal in the state of Missouri, possessing and using it remains subject to many limitations under both constitutional amendment and federal law. Following a review of the federal Drug-Free Schools and Community Act and Drug-Free Workplace Act, the University of Missouri System says that they will continue to prohibit the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana on any university property.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit against a suburban Kansas City school district to end its policy that automatically removes library materials after receiving a challenge before any review or vote took place. The policy in place at the Independence School District allows for books to be removed pending a committee study and final action by the Board of Education. The ACLU, in its lawsuit, says this is a violation of the First Amendment and the Due Process rights of students. The lawsuit follows the removal of a book in April with the complaint from the parent stating that there’s a ‘non-binary discussion chapter’.