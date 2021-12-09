(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Republican leader in the Missouri Senate calls state worker compensation a priority. This state’s employees are some of the lowest-paid in the country. Senate Appropriations Committee chair Dan Hegeman (HEG uh mun) says that will be one of the top issues facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol next month. He says low stay pay is costing Missouri some of its quality workers. Hegeman says there is room in the budget for across-the-board state employee pay raises. He says there is also room to increase school funding.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Supporters of President Joe Biden were joined by protesters outside the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority Wednesday afternoon. The largest group included Kansas City-area residents with ties to Ethiopia. They were calling for an end to intervention in their African country – and they’re angry with the Biden administration for backing a group they don’t support. They also want sanctions ended. They were joined by about a dozen people waving Trump flags. One member of that group said just the fact Biden was coming to town made him sick. Those protesters criticized the president over his COVID-19 mandates, the abrupt departure from Afghanistan, and the administration’s southern border policies.
(Galena, MO) -- A preliminary hearing has been held in Stone County for three men facing charges in the 2018 duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake. Kenneth McKee was captain of the duck boat that sank, Curtis Lanham is general manager of Ride the Ducks in Branson, and Charles Baltzell was the manager on duty. Prosecutors say the boat carried the group onto the lake despite storm warnings. The victims included riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas. All three men face 17 counts each of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
(Hillsboro, MO) -- A Festus man is charged with making a terrorist threat using the name of Kyle Rittenhouse. Twenty-seven-year-old Mitchell Lovelace posted a message on social media that he was going to shoot high school students. He mentioned the name of Rittenhouse, a teenager acquitted after killing two men and wounding a third during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. The jury decided he acted in self-defense. Lovelace is being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail. His bond review hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s minimum wage will jump 85-cents-an-hour on January 1st, reaching 11-dollars, 15-cents. State voters approved Proposition B three years ago for staged increases in the minimum wage. All private businesses have to pay the minimum – except retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than a half-million dollars. By January of 2023, the Missouri minimum wage will have reached 12-dollars-an-hour.