(Springfield, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver behind a deadly hit and run crash. 67-year-old Debra Dove was killed by a driver at 3:30 yesterday afternoon just east of Highlandville – about a half hour drive south of Springfield. If you happened to be in the area and saw anything the highway patrol asks that you call.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The stalling continues in the Missouri Senate on a Congressional redistricting proposal. A small group who makes up the Conservative Caucus is fighting for seven districts likely to be Republican strongholds and one likely Democratic district. That’s not flying with most Senators, who say that is not a fair representation of the political breakdown of the state and would rather have a six-two map. Despite that, State Senator Denny Hoskins, a member of the Conservative Caucus, ate up the clock during negotiations going on behind the scenes. Hoskins took requests from the public to read song lyrics and tell jokes. The stalling has prevented work on other bills.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has given initial approval to a scaled-back version of the governor’s state worker pay raise proposal. Under the plan, direct care agencies, the state’s veterans’ homes, mental health, and social services, would get a 15-dollar-an-hour minimum wage while all others would get a 12-dollar-per-hour base pay, or five-and-a-half percent, whichever is greater. State House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says departments would still have flexibility overall if they want to boost the minimum even more. The proposal would allow the pay increases through June 30. One more vote of approval would send the measure to the Senate.
(Undated) -- The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood crisis. The nonprofit says the blood shortage is the worst one in over a decade. The Red Cross says the shortage is threatening patient care.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Nearly ten-thousand feral hogs were killed in Missouri last year. The Department of Conservation says the invasive species can destroy farms overnight by tearing up land and crops. The department teamed up with 13 federal and state agencies, along with several agriculture and conservation organizations, in eliminating the wild pigs. The top counties where feral hogs were removed include Iron County with 1,940, Wayne County with 1,329 hogs, and Reynolds County with 1,268 hogs. The wild hogs are found mostly in southern Missouri, in at least 17 counties.