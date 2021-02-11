(Jefferson City, MO) -- The governor’s and the Missouri Education Department’s new budget proposal underfunds school bus transportation costs by 185-million dollars. Missouri can fund up to 75 percent of these expenses. Democratic Representative Peter Merideth of St. Louis says 278 million dollars should have been requested instead of 93 million. Merideth said, "I would appreciate if in the future you would go ahead and request what is actually needed by the schools, as opposed to trying to make a compromise for the budget situation that frankly we don’t know at the time the request is made. " The Department’s Kari Monsees (mawn-sess) says the state Board of Education "went with a more level approach this year" due to the current budget situation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is pushing for a state tax on online sales. During a meeting with a number of Missouri mayors, Parson said the tax would level the playing field between brick-and-mortar stores and their e-commerce competitors. The governor also defended the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, saying they are doing the best they can given the limited supply of the vaccine they are receiving.
(Lebanon, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a state trooper is recovering after being hit by a vehicle on I-44 near Lebanon. The trooper was standing outside his squad car Wednesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle that drove off. The driver was later take into custody. The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries. The roads were icy at the time but it’s unclear if road conditions contributed to the crash.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The family of a Kansas City nurse who died of COVID-19 is filing a death claim against the facility where she worked. The family of Tracy Kolterman filed the claim against McCrite Plaza Senior Living this week, noting that she contracted the coronavirus while at work. According to the family's attorney, Kolterman was admitted to the hospital on December 19th, 2020 and died on January 19th. The family also alleges that McCrite Plaza failed to notify nurses about positive coronavirus tests at the facility, which placed them in danger.
(Parkville, MO) -- Police believe that a dispute over firewood led to a shooting Wednesday night in Parkville that left two people dead. Officers say the alleged shooter and victims met at a home in Platte County to discuss a firewood sale. The men left in a truck and the suspect followed them along Highway 9 where he shot both victims. One man died at the scene and the other at the hospital. The suspect was arrested. The victims haven't been identified.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- St. Joseph in northwest Missouri will retain its connection to the pancake mix and syrup formerly known by the Aunt Jemima brand. PepsiCo announced a name change to the Pearl Milling Company brand, the company that developed the self-rising flour which became “Aunt Jemima Pancake Flour.” Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph. The Aunt Jemima brand came under fire as playing on racial stereotypes. It first featured the image of Nancy Green, a former slave who portrayed Aunt Jemima and served pancakes to an ever-growing crowd during the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. PepsiCo said last June that it would quit using the name and pledged a five-million dollar commitment to the Black community.