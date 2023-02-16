(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Republican coalition of House and Senate lawmakers is trying to build momentum around several bills that aim to ban gender transition procedures among minors. One of the bills, sponsored by Republican Sen. Mike Moon, would charge health care workers with child abuse for "coercing" a minor to undergo such transition procedures. He says children should grow up and become kids. In responding to a similar piece of legislation, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Democratic Sen. Greg Razer of Kansas City says that politicians are pushing an agenda of discrimination and hate has contributed to the problem. No vote has been taken on the bills in either the House or Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed an amicus brief with 17 other attorneys general supporting an injunction against a rule that forces Missouri taxpayers to fund abortions. The brief was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in support of a VA nurse who opposes the new Department of Veterans Affairs rule. The new rule was enacted in September 2022, saying that veterans and their beneficiaries can obtain taxpayer-funded abortions. Bailey, in a statement, says that he wants to enforce the laws as written, including protecting Missouri’s unborn children.
(Hannibal, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is still on winter alert, just in case snow falls. But the state agency says it is taking advantage of the spring-like temperatures. Paula Gough tells Missourinet affiliate WGEM-TV in Quincy that the department is doing truck and equipment maintenance, as well as pothole repairs and clearing brush. MoDOT needs consistent daytime and night time temps to start repaving roads.
(Lenexa, KS) -- The EPA announced $24 million is available from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants such as PFAS (pee-fahs) in drinking water across Missouri. It’s part of the $2 billion water infrastructure allotment announced this week. The investment will be made available to communities as grants through the EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program and provides access to safe and clean water in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies.
(Hartshorn, MO) -- A Missouri man has died who is known for participating in a 2017 neo-Nazi and white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Washington Post reports 35-year-old Teddy Joseph Von Nukem, of Hartshorn in southwest Missouri, died the same day he was supposed to go on trial for allegedly smuggling drugs across the Mexico border. His image went viral after he was photographed carrying a tiki torch and yelling chants to protest the removal of Confederal statues. The newspaper reports Von Nukem was accused of participating in the beating of a counterprotester. He reportedly committed suicide.