(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt is supporting legislation that would provide critical support to Ukraine as it defends itself against a possible Russian invasion. The bill is called the Never Yielding Europe’s Territory Act. The Missouri Republican says, “It will impose real costs on the Kremlin for its ongoing and potential future aggression against Ukraine.” Blunt says the bill would impose crippling economic sanctions and help Ukraine bolster its defense. The measure immediately stops the construction of a natural gas pipeline project and doubles funding for U-S military exercises in Europe.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Republican lawmaker from St. Charles is sponsoring a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri. State Representative Ron Hicks introduced the "Cannabis Freedom Act" Tuesday. The measure also calls for the release of non-violent marijuana offenders, creates a way to expunge cannabis offenses, and includes tax deductions, and protections for banks doing business with legal operators. Bars and restaurants could provide legal cannabis consumption spaces under the legislation.
(Thomasville, MO) -- Twenty students and adults suffered injuries Tuesday night when a school bus drove off State Highway 99 near Thomasville. The bus was returning members of the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams to the Koshkonong School District. The accident happened at about 11:15 p-m near Thomasville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one student suffered moderate injuries and 17 were treated for minor injuries. Two adults also suffered minor injuries. Head coach Tyler Wiggs says he helped the victims get out of the bus through a door on top of the vehicle.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A former police officer at Southeast Missouri State University has given up his badge while he is being held in jail. Thirty-six-year-old John Reyna worked for the campus police for more than four years until he was arrested on child molestation charges last month. It isn’t clear when he officially gave up his badge, but the move means he can never serve as an officer in Missouri again. He is being held in the Perry County Jail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10th.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is trying to make sure members of the Chinese Communist Party are their families are not coming to the U-S for college. The measure would also ban the same people from student or research visas. The Missouri Republican says while the C-C-P commits genocide and other atrocities, they continue to send their children to the United States to receive a world-class education. The daughter of General Secretary (Shee Jin Ping or “China’s leader”) Xi Jinping completed her Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard.