(Columbia, MO) -- During a Wednesday visit to M-U Health Care’s Faurot Field vaccination site, Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler touched on topics from vaccinating teachers to President Biden’s proposed stimulus plan. The Republican from Harrisonville says she’s still looking at the Biden plan but thinks the additional stimulus money is “premature.” Hartzler says more than four-trillion dollars have been spent on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and one-trillion dollars of that money still hasn’t been sent out to the states. She says her first priority is increasing vaccine production and fixing distribution issues. Hartzler says the government has bought 600-million doses of the vaccine and only 55-million have been administered.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri House committee has advanced an effort meant to let about 45-thousand Missourians keep unemployment payments if the state mistakenly gave them too much. The plan is sponsored by Maysville Republican J. Eggleston. It would use federal aid to cover the state Labor Department’s goof. The department has been trying to collect about 115-million dollars in unemployment overpayments from some people who are still out of work. The package heads to the Missouri House Rules Committee for consideration.
(Springfield, MO) -- The National Weather Service in Springfield says snow is starting to taper off in the Show-Me State, after multiple snowstorms this week. Wednesday's storm dropped three more inches of snow along the Interstate-44 corridor in southern Missouri, from Joplin to Lebanon to Waynesville. Those communities have seen at least eight inches of snow this week, canceling schools throughout the region. Some schools in that region have missed classes for almost two weeks now. The snow was ending Wednesday afternoon across Missouri, and meteorologists say temperatures will be above freezing by this weekend.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A veteran St. Louis radio broadcaster has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. The "St. Louis Post-Dispatch" reports 79-year-old Harry Hamm of Chesterfield pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Hamm was a broadcaster and entertainment editor at K-M-O-X Radio in St. Louis. Federal prosecutors announced in court that they found evidence that Hamm searched for child porn on his work Ipad.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A former southeast Missouri law enforcement officer faces a federal indictment for a civil rights violation. Marc Tragesser was police chief in Marble Hill and Oran and served as a deputy with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors say he deprived a woman of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure, use of unreasonable force, and unlawful detection. In November 2018, he is accused of slamming the victim against a wall, causing her glasses to fall off, before handcuffing her and detaining her in his patrol vehicle. The victim says he demanded that she give up custody of her children to a third party who had no legal right to custody. Federal prosecutors say she also suffered an injury during the incident.