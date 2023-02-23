(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate passed the extra spending bill for the current state budget year that includes an 8.7% pay increase for all of Missouri’s 55,000 state workers. It also includes a $2-per-hour bump in pay for group care employees working nights and weekends. Through the governor’s signature, this will cost taxpayers an additional $600 million. $600,000 was also placed in the budget bill to address a black vulture problem in parts of Missouri, in addition to nearly $300 million through the Department of Public Safety to reimburse counties and cities due to disasters. The bill passed on a 29 to 4 vote and heads to Governor Mike Parson’s desk.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a fellow Democrat, needs to “do some soul searching” because Gardner has "lost the trust of the people." Her comment is in connection to Gardner’s office failing to put a man back in jail for robbery after violating his bond more than 50 times. That man is the suspect in a traffic crash last weekend that cost a Tennessee teenager both of her legs. Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, a Republican, says Gardner should resign or he will “systematically and aggressively” work to ensure her “incompetence is not putting more lives in danger.” Gardner says the controversy was an attempt by "those who choose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives."
(Kansas City, MO) -- A former Kansas City man who moved to Mexico and lived under a different name has been indicted by a federal grand jury on producing child pornography charges. 23-year-old Wyatt Maxwell, also known as Louis Whitaker, was charged in a five-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City earlier this month. At the time of the alleged offenses, Maxwell lived in the Kansas City, Missouri area, but afterward moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he went under the name Louis Whitaker as a cabaret singer. The federal indictment alleges he used a minor victim to produce the lewd material between July 31, 2020 and February 1, 2021. He also is charged with two counts of distributing child pornography over the internet and one count of possession.
(St. Louis, MO) – A Mexican national is facing a short prison stint, then deportation, after admitting to transporting undocumented immigrants through Missouri. 36-year-old Francisco Ibarra-Hernandez pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis to one count of illegal reentry of an alien and 10 counts of transporting illegal immigrants. In August of last year, he was pulled over by St. Peters police for a traffic violation on I-70 eastbound. The Toyota Sienna he was driving was overloaded with 11 people, all in the U-S illegally. Ibarra-Hernandez said he was paid to transport them across the U-S border and take them to job sites across the country. He’s expected to be sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, and then deported back to Mexico.
(Springfield, MO) -- A haunted attraction that’s been serving up spooks for nearly 45 years appears to be stuck between a rock and a hard place after the City Council of Springfield, MO unanimously declared eminent domain over the Hotel of Terror. NewsNation reports that Sterling Mathis, the attraction’s owner, has no problem moving the building, but to do so would cost upwards of a million dollars. The city intends to buy the building for the Jordan Creek project to proceed, which involves stormwater management drainage tunnel reconstruction, which requires the hotel to be gone. Eminent domain allows a price determination for the property, which will go before a judge for review. If the city agrees to the amount, they will take ownership of the land and Mathis would have 90 days to get his personal property.