(Springfield, MO) -- More snow, sleet, and ice are headed for Missouri today. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for areas along and south of the I-44 corridor, which includes St. Louis, Rolla, Springfield, and Joplin. The Bootheel region and much of southeastern Missouri could see up to a half-inch of ice, with both snow and ice predicted for the rest of the warning area. A winter weather advisory is in effect for northeastern Missouri, stretching southwest through Columbia, Jefferson City, the Lake of the Ozarks and into west central Missouri. One to three inches of snow are possible in these areas. Hazardous road conditions are possible as well throughout the rest of the state, including Kansas City and St. Joseph.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt has addressed the Missouri legislature for the final time before retiring from office. The Missouri Republican covered topics ranging from the economy to mental health and infrastructure to education. He also told a story with a line that some could interpret referred to the recent stand-off in the state senate regarding redistricting, saying, lawmaking is not about politicians; it’s about the future. Several Republicans and a few Democrats are vying to succeed him in Washington.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Who would rob the big-box store Kohl’s? Court documents show a Missouri man, Mercedes Gregory, was seen shoplifting in a St. Louis-area Khol’s back in July. In court Wednesday, prosecutors said Gregory pulled a gun when he was approached by an employee. That’s when it turned into a robbery. To top off the robbery count, Gregory is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
(Independence, MO) -- A Kansas City man is facing federal charges for a failed armed robbery attempt at a restaurant in Independence. Twenty-three-year-old Bryan Byers was indicted on three counts Wednesday for the February 21st robbery at Lucky Buffet. The criminal complaint says Byers pointed a gun at two employees and told them they had five seconds to give him cash from the register or he would kill them. Investigators say Byers started taking money from the register when the employees attacked him, wrestled his gun away, and restrained him until police got there. Byers was taken to a hospital for treatment.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has a new apprenticeship program involving National Guard members. The program, called Project Eagle, allows military training and experience to qualify towards an apprenticeship certification in an industry-driven field. Governor Mike Parson says Project Eagle credentials can translate into career advancements -- helping to bridge the gap between military and civilian life. The program includes 170 occupations, and the certificate will be at no cost to the service members.