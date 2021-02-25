(Moberly, MO) -- The Missouri National Guard and state health officials were conducting more mass vaccination events Wednesday afternoon across rural Missouri. Clinics were providing COVID-19 shots to people in Moberly, Princeton, Anderson, and Warsaw. The Guard will conduct more clinics today (Thursday). State health officials say Missouri vaccinators have now administered almost one-point-one million first and second COVID vaccinations. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says 726-thousand of those have received at least one dose, which is about 12 percent of Missouri's population.
(Grand Rapids, MN) -- Two of the seven suspects charged in a human trafficking investigation in northern Minnesota this week were employed by a contractor working on the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project. One of them was from Missouri. Prosecutors said Michael West of Rolla (RAHL'-luh) and a pipeline contractor from Texas were arrested Friday on solicitation charges. An Enbridge spokeswoman said the company has "zero tolerance for illegal and exploitive behavior" and that both West and Hall were terminated immediately.
(Camdenton, MO) -- A Camdenton father is accused of badly burning his infant child in a bathtub. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says tips from the community led to the arrest of Samuel Webster. He’s charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious injury. Deputies began investigating Webster February 15th after his child was treated at a hospital for substantial burn injures. That child is still listed in serious condition.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle the case against a St. Louis couple who pointed guns at racial injustice protesters last summer. Former U-S attorney and circuit judge Richard Callahan will prosecute Mark and Patricia McCloskey. They have pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was disqualified from the case two months ago when a judge ruled she had created an appearance of impropriety by mentioning that case in fundraising emails. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has said he will pardon the McCloskey’s if they are convicted.
(Bernie, MO) -- A suspect in the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old Bernie man is being held in the Stoddard County Jail pending formal charges being filed. A Bernie police officer responding to a 9-1-1 report of a person being shot found the body of Timmy D. Carwile. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad says a suspect was taken into custody, but that person’s name hasn’t been released. An autopsy on Carwile’s body has been conducted. Authorities haven’t released a motive for the shooting.