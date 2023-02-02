(Kansas City, MO) -- 41-year-old Michael Becher of Raytown, Missouri has been sentenced in federal court in two separate and unrelated criminal cases for a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and for a fraud scheme that utilized the stolen identities of Johnson County, Kansas, government employees to make fraudulent credit card purchases. He was sentenced to 20 years for the drug-trafficking conspiracy and five years in federal prison for the fraud scheme, to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a monetary judgement of over $1.1 million as well as additional restitution of nearly 190-thousand for the credit card fraud conspiracy and for property he admitted to stealing in Nebraska.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt announces his committee assignments for the 118th Congress. They include being appointed to serve on the United States Senate Armed Services Committee, United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, as well as the Joint Economic Committee. Schmitt released a statement signaling his plan to continue to fight to ease the economic burden and pain inflicted on Missourians and Americans by the Biden Administration’s spending. He also says he will ensure America’s military is the most revered fighting force in the world. Schmitt explains that his new committee assignments enable him to help address major issues including dismantling the alliance between the federal government and big tech to stopping China’s bid for global dominance.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation designed to incentivize the TV and film industry to bring projects to the Show-Me State is being considered by a Missouri House committee. Representative Brian Seitz (sites), a Republican from Branson, is the sponsor of the bill, saying that Missouri does not incentivize the industry to come to the state, citing how Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, was originally called Kansas City. Jeremy Cady with Americans For Prosperity opposes the bill, questioning if these tax credits can be better spent elsewhere in Missouri like on infrastructure. Under the bill, the state would provide up to 20-million in tax credits annually.
(Columbia, MO) -- Researchers at the University of Missouri are studying up on earthquake preparedness in the Show-Me State. The New Madrid (mad-rid) Seismic Zone sees hundreds of minor earthquakes each year, most of them too small even for the locals living in the area to feel. That particular region saw several major earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or greater dating back to 1812, but none have taken place since then, creating what researchers call a knowledge gap. Brian Houston, director of the MU Disaster and Community Crisis Center says that the lack of preparedness could exacerbate damages for those residents in the event a large earthquake does happen. That seismic zone spans more than 100 miles in length and includes parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Illinois.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- In 1944, the local American Legion, farmers, and business owners held the first ever Peach Festival in Campbell, located in the Bootheel’s Dunklin County. The event later turned into the Missouri Peach Fair, a seven-day celebration of a good year’s harvest. Sen. Jason Bean, R-Dunklin, is sponsoring a bill that aims to make the southeast Missouri town the Peach Capital of Missouri. The reason for the designation is that nearly 85-percent of Missouri’s peach harvest is grown in Campbell. Local peach growers have over 125-thousand peach trees on more than 1-thousand acres. Bean says the mild climate and soil in the Bootheel makes it perfect for producing quality peaches.