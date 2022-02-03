(New York, NY) -- Fired Dolphins Coach Brian Flores mentions a Kansas City Chiefs assistant prominently in his class-action lawsuit filed against the N-F-L and three teams. E-S-P-N is reporting that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s inability to get a head coaching position despite a strong track record and reputation is cited as an example of alleged racist hiring practices by the league and its team. The lawsuit claims Bieniemy has been interviewed for about “20 vacant positions” over the last five years and never received an offer. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said last year in a press conference that Bieniemy is ready to be a head coach.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Minnesota family of a University of Missouri student is suing a fraternity that it claims caused their son serious brain injuries. The Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain law firm says 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie is a victim of hazing by Phi Gamma Delta members. The lawsuit alleges pledges at the fraternity blindfolded Santulli and forced him to drink a large bottle of vodka on the night of October 19th, 2021. A frat member reportedly found Danny unresponsive and put him in his car and drove him to the hospital. The suit says hospital staff found Santulli not breathing and in cardiac arrest and testing later showed his blood alcohol content was point-four-six-eight - five times the legal limit.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A challenge to a controversial Missouri gun law will be heard by the state’s Supreme Court. The City of St Louis and the county sued to block the Second Amendment Preservation Act, called “SAPA,” from becoming law. A Cole County judge denied the challenge, and this is the appeal. Signed into law late last year, SAPA declares federal laws that could restrict gun ownership among law-abiding Missourians as “invalid” in the state. It also subjects law enforcement who enforce some federal firearm laws to a possible 50-thousand-dollar penalty. SAPA has divided law enforcement and been criticized by many lawmakers, local politicians, and gun safety advocates. This case is on the state’s High Court schedule for Monday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Senate Bill 666 is getting heated discussion among state lawmakers. The measure would remove the burden of proof from a defendant in a use of deadly force case and place it upon a potential prosecutor. Before adjourning for the winter weather storm, the Missouri Senate Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety Committee heard hours’ worth of testimony on the bill. Supporters say it’s a mere “extension” of Stand Your Ground law. Opponents say it’s unnecessary, unsafe, and could turn the state into “the Wild West.” The bill has not made it out of committee and Senate hearings continue Monday.
(Washington, DC) -- More than 34-million dollars in federal grants and loans are earmarked to help Missouri businesses. The U-S-D-A says its Rural Development program offers rural residents and businesses help to grow and thrive. The agency says the funding underlines the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to helping transform the economy and will create or save nearly 400 good-paying jobs and economic opportunities for rural Missourians. Businesses that will benefit from the program include a meat producer in Cedar County, a concrete business in Christian County, a dairy in Saline, and a vineyard in Kansas City.