(Clayton, MO) -- No charges will be filed against a Webster Groves police officer who shot and killed a man on Interstate-44 last year. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell says that Officer Brendan McGahan was justified in using lethal force. Bell said in a statement, "In fact, his use of force – and the protective gear that blocked a gunshot to his chest – saved his own life. We are thankful that the officer reacted quickly, and that his life was spared.” McGahan was checking on a car in May when Qavon Webb threw open his door and fired at the officer six times. McGahan was hit several times. He was able to return fire, killing Webb.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Springfield man is going to federal prison for having an illegal firearm and making a threatening phone call that caused a disruption at the Springfield National Airport. Dustin Gowens was sentenced Wednesday to four years without parole. Gowens admitting to having a semi-automatic pistol at a gas station in September 2018. A few days later, Gowens called 9-1-1 to report that there was a group at the Springfield National Airport who had taken hostages and were in possession of a bomb. His actions caused substantial disruption to the airport and caused delays of two departing flights.
(St. Martins, MO) -- A 17-year-old boy from Holts Summit is under arrest in connection with a gun shop burglary in mid-Missouri. The Cole County Sheriff's Office says someone broke into Bob's Guns in St. Martins Wednesday morning. Deputies say the suspect got away with an unknown amount of merchandises, but no firearms were stolen. Investigators took the teenage suspect into custody following a search. Officers say they expect additional arrests in the case.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Missouri Veterans Commission is awarding two-point-two-million dollars for construction of a village of tiny houses for homeless veterans in the St. Louis area. The Veterans Community Project also includes veterans outreach center to provide walk-in services for veterans. The funding aimed at ending veteran homelessness in Missouri comes from medical marijuana revenues. The five acre site will consist of 50 tiny homes ranging from 240 to 340 square feet.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Senator Roy Blunt is praising a one-billion-dollar economic recovery plan proposed by Anheuser-Busch. The company says this investment will support more than two million jobs across 26 states, strengthen operations and deepen connections with communities. Nearly 400-million will go to the 12 major Anheuser-Busch brewers - including St. Louis. Blunt said, “this investment is great news for manufacturers, farmers, truck drivers, and workers who are a part of this thriving American industry.” The Missouri Republican says Anheuser-Busch brewery has employed generations of Missourians and helped drive St. Louis and the state’s economy for more than 150 years.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer is now in hospice care. Family members announced that the 77-year-old Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend. Schottenheimer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014, is listed in stable condition following complications from the disease. Schottenheimer served as head coach of the Chiefs from 1989 to 1998, and he also had head coaching stints with the Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team and the then-San Diego Chargers.