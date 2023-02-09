(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democratic Senator Greg Razer expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. The Kansas City lawmaker’s proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using smart phones to text while driving. In total, there are at least six bills looking to prevent distracted driving sponsored by both senators and representatives. His bill does allow voice-to-text as well as connecting through your car’s dashboard through Bluetooth. He tells Missourinet that MoDOT officials support his legislation because they feel the awareness of it passing could make vehicle crashes go down by 7%. A vote hasn’t yet been taken on Razer’s bill.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A bill that looks to exempt retail sales of food from state sales taxes was heard in a senate economic development and tax policy committee. Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold says government shouldn’t be making money off of taxing groceries when people are already working paycheck-to-paycheck. She testifies in committee how much inflation has affected the average working Missouri family and questions the inconsistency of the state’s constitution, which has a ban on taxing essential items. Current law taxes retail sales of food at a rate of just over one-percent. Opposition to the legislation includes organizations who say Missouri’s education system benefits from the sales tax on food. The committee hasn’t yet voted on the bill.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined 24 attorneys general in sending a letter to the review and recommendation website Yelp standing in opposition to alleged discrimination against pro-life pregnancy resource centers in online consumer notices. Last year, Yelp announced that the company would begin issuing consumer notices to the Yelp profiles of crisis pregnancy centers. Bailey said that the notices claim to inform consumers that crisis pregnancy centers “typically provide limited services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite.” The attorneys general call on the company to stop misrepresenting the services that they provide.
(Hartford, CT) -- A Lee’s Summit man was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge in Hartford, Connecticut to 11 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraud and money laundering offenses stemming from a $7 million scheme related to his commercial aircraft supply businesses. 42-year-old Kyle J. Wine owned and operated JetPro, Nexus Aviation, and Turbotech Partners. He was accused of defrauding investors from at least 2018 through 2021. A restitution order will be issued after additional court proceedings. This marks Wine’s second federal conviction, as he pled guilty in 2010 to fraud and money laundering offenses from a mortgage fraud scheme.
(Arnold, MO) -- The Fox C-6 School District in Arnold will not change to four-day school weeks, following a Tuesday night board meeting, according to KSDK-TV in St. Louis. Since a January announcement that the district was facing a major budget deficit for the upcoming school year, more than expected funding has come in from the state. The intent to switch to a four-day school week was to save costs as the district expected $2 million coming in from the state, not the $7 million to take the proposal off the table. The announcement that the district would no longer consider a four-day school week drew applause from the crowd.