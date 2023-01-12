(Stockton, MO) -- A Missouri boarding school accused of a variety of abuse allegations plans to close next week. The Kansas City Star reports Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri’s Stockton cites money problems as the reason for the closing. Former Agape students have told Missouri lawmakers that they were beaten, raped, starved, restrained, and isolated long-term while at the school. Several lawsuits have been filed by former Agape students alleging that they were abused at the school. The state Legislature passed boarding school regulations in 2021 in response to the accusations made by former students of Agape and other Missouri boarding schools.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Missouri court has dismissed an appeal from a woman convicted of murdering her husband in 2017 in a snake barn. The Western District Court of Appeals dropped the appeal at the request of the woman behind bars for the murder - Lynlee Renick. During her trial, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office said Renick killed her husband, Ben, for money, sex and freedom. The man, a well-known snake breeder in eastern Missouri’s Montgomery County, was found shot in the back of the head at close range. Renick testified that her boyfriend murdered her husband while her boyfriend said Renick murdered her husband.
(Hazelwood. Mo) -- Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and Democrat Representative Cori Bush joined in a letter to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers calling for additional radioactive testing of Hazelwood School District's properties. Hawley previously demanded that USACE conduct radioactive testing at Jana Elementary School following reports of contamination with WWII nuclear waste. He also called on President Biden to declare a federal emergency and make aid available for students and families.
(Sturgeon, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation has confirmed a mountain lion out roaming around in central Missouri’s Boone County. A response team visited the property owner in Sturgeon and confirmed the legitimacy of a trail camera showing video of a mountain lion in the area last week. a YouTube video shows a large feline walking in a wooded area. The user who posted the video said it was captured by a trail camera near Sturgeon. Since 1994, the department has confirmed 99 total mountain lion sightings and they have been in every region of Missouri. The state agency says mountain lions likely wander to Missouri from neighboring states to the west.
(Rolla, MO) -- A Missouri S and T grad will be on ABC’s “Shark Tank” this Friday night. MT Strickland will be pitching his strength training technology to the sharks. Strickland, an electrical engineering graduate, is the co-founder of Metric Mate, which focuses on data analytics and developing technology to make standard strength training equipment become smart equipment. He will be joined by two other members of his company. The episode is scheduled to air this Friday at 7 p.m. Central.