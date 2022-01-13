(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislative Republicans have resumed their work to close Missouri’s only abortion provider. State Representative Nick Schroer of O’Fallon outlined legislation Wednesday that would cut off public funds to any abortion provider. The bill presented to the Special Committee on Government Oversight would also terminate funding for Planned Parenthood for its non-abortion services. Another Republican, State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman, has introduced a bill that would ban nearly every abortion in Missouri. It is patterned after a law passed in Texas.
(Perryville, MO) -- A drug overdose suffered by a one-year-old child has resulted in two felony charges being filed against a Perryville man. Dustin Diemert brought the child to Perry County Memorial Hospital Monday. He told doctors he had found a capsule in the child’s mouth. Narcan was administered after it was determined the child had suffered an overdose. Investigators say Diemert told them the victim had accessed fentanyl he bought Monday morning.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri lawmaker wants to save money by selling off abandoned state-owned property. A bill sponsored by Republican House Member Randy Railsback of Hamilton would create a task force that would examine options for unused pieces of state property, including how much it costs to hold onto them in their current conditions. Unused K-through-12 school buildings would be excluded from review, but other facilities, including abandoned prisons, would be examined. Railsback says the state needs to either renovate the unused properties or sell them. them. A state House committee is considering the proposal.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Missouri man is charged with three felonies after being accused of posting video messages threatening people with a flamethrower on Facebook. Authorities discovered several weapons in 19-year-old Levi McCrorey home. The charges McCrorey faces include illegal firearm possession. During the investigation, The Kansas City Star reports authorities say they found videos that were shared over social media of McCrorey holding a flamethrower and threatening people who owed his brother money. When they caught up with McCrorey, police say they found three handguns, a rifle fitted with a high-capacity magazine, and a flamethrower.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The deadline is Saturday for Missouri residents wishing to enroll for the Health Insurance Marketplace. The Missouri Primary Care Association has created the website ShowMeCoverage-dot-org. It provides free help for those wanting to sign up. The Association reports 92 percent of Missourians who enroll are qualifying for discounts. That figure is up from 85 percent in previous years. The website offers a fact sheet on open enrollment, clarifying who is eligible for the lower premiums.