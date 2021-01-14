(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Legislature is dealing with a COVID outbreak, just a week into the 2021 legislative session. Kansas City Democratic State Representative Wes Rogers has tested positive and his roommate, State Senator Greg Razer, is in quarantine. Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo says that the virus' spread is inevitable, noting the Capitol is a 100-year-old building with many windows that don't open.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is getting a lot of attention for comments about President Trump during Wednesday's House impeachment hearing. The St. Louis Democrat told members, "If we fail to remove a white supremacist President who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it’s communities like Missouri’s First District that suffer the most." Bush also said, "the 117th Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives. The first step in that process is to root out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist-in-chief." Some Republicans booed her remarks. Ten G-O-P members joined the Democratic majority to impeach President Trump on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" after his supporters stormed the U-S Capitol building.
(Washington, DC) -- None of the Republicans in Missouri's congressional delegation voted to impeach President Trump for a second time. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said in a statement, "America is hurting. After a year of riots in our streets, COVID restrictions and health challenges, and a contentious election, our citizens need healing — not further actions which tear us apart. " G-O-P Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says, "January 6th was a truly horrible day for our country that will leave a lasting scar on our history. Unfortunately, the actions of the House in the days since have only sought to deepen the wound." Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney blasted President Trump saying he “lit the flame” that ignited the mob that attacked the U-S Capitol.
(Springfield, MO) -- A company that manufactures handmade gun holsters will be expanding in southwest Missouri's Springfield, creating ten new new jobs and 600-thousand dollars in capital investment. Republic-based CrossBreed Holsters currently has 58 employees. The company's holsters have received national recognition for their innovative design. CrossBreed officials say their workforce has grown by 50 percent over the last several years.
(Alexandria, MO) -- The Missouri Lottery says a one-million-dollar Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold at a gas station in northeast Missouri. The ticket that matched the five white-ball numbers was purchased at Ayerco in Alexandria. The winning numbers are 12-14-26-28-and-33. The Mega Ball was 9. No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday so it grows to 750-million dollars on Friday. That is the second-largest prize in the game's history.
(Denver, CO) -- The St. Louis Blues opened the N-H-L regular season with a 4-1 victory at the Colorado Avalanche. Oskar Sundqvist had a pair of goals and Jordan Kyrou and Kyle Clifford also lit the lamp for St. Louis. Goaltender Jordan Binnington made 26 saves in the victory. The Blues and Avs face off again Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver.