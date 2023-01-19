(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State address to the Missouri General Assembly. He recapped 2022 and proclaimed, “We are not done yet.” Parson outlined his legislative priorities including making an investment to widen and rebuild the I-70 corridor. He asked legislators to immediately act on his plan to provide an 8.7-percent cost of living adjustment for all state workers and increase the shift differential to $2 per hour pay for congregate care facility workers during high-demand evening and graveyard shifts. He also included $22 million for the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children’s Division to hire more support staff and extend support to struggling families and children.
(Washington, D.C.) -- The I-R-S’s Free File Guided Tax Preparation service is now live and ready for taxpayers to use. Free File went live on January 13, ten days prior to the 2023 filing season start date. The IRS starts accepting individual tax returns on January 23. IRS Free File marks its 21st filing season this year and one of many free options available to taxpayers for filing their taxes either online or in person. Because the tax filing season doesn’t begin until January 23, IRS Free File providers accepts completed tax returns and will hold them until they can be filed electronically on that date.
Missouri’s Katy Trail has been nominated as the “Best Recreational Trail” in the nation. USA Today is putting on the effort. To vote, go to the Missouri State Parks Twitter page. You can vote once daily through February 6. The 240-mile trail was built on the former corridor of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, otherwise referred to as MKT or Katy.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Multiple media organizations in Kansas City are reporting that Jackson County is suing several pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers, alleging that they are pushing the price of insulin higher. A plethora of defendants are listed, including Ely Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk Inc. According to the lawsuit, insulin costed about $20 a dose in the 1990s while they currently run for between $300 and $700. The county seeks damages and injunctive relief from the defendants for alleged unjust enrichment and civil conspiracy due to alleged insulin price gouging. There have been similar lawsuits filed across the United States.
(Washington, D.C.) -- A Missouri appeal that was seeking to make sure U.S. states can cut taxes even as they receive nearly $200 billion in federal grants from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The justices left a court decision in place that states Missouri didn’t have legal ground to file a lawsuit over the ARPA requirements. Missouri was one of several U.S. states that filed suit after the president signed ARPA into law, which includes a requirement that a state can’t use the money to ‘directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue.’ If a state doesn’t use the federal money in accordance to the law, the Treasury Department can reclaim the funds.