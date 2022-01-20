(Jefferson City, MO) -- Republican Governor Mike Parson says Missouri is strong today and will be even stronger tomorrow. Parson delivered his 2022 State of the State address from the Missouri House chambers Wednesday afternoon. He focused on spending billions of American Rescue Plan Act dollars on workforce and education, infrastructure, agriculture, community development, health care, and public safety. Parson says he wants to fully fund the state’s Foundation Formula for K-through-12 education and raise the starting pay for Missouri teachers to 38 thousand dollars a year. He also called on the Legislature to set up a Cash Operating Expanse Funding, setting aside two-and-a-half percent of general revenue to give Missouri more flexibility during emergencies.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Citizens Redistricting Commission has voted unanimously to approve a redistricting map for the state. The vote was taken Wednesday afternoon after six months of discussions. Both parties are pointing to the unanimous vote of 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats on the commission as evidence of the fairness of the new maps. The Senate Citizens Redistricting Commission hasn’t voted on a map of district boundaries yet. It has until Sunday to get the job done. Otherwise, a panel of judges will take over.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the extremely cold temperatures blanketing the state over the next 24 hours are going to impact drive-thru COVID-19 testing events. The ones scheduled for today (Wednesday) have been canceled for worker safety and logistical reasons. State officials say the extreme cold could present dangerous environments for staff members working outdoors in the elements. The cold could also cause technology to malfunction.
(Washington, DC) -- Federal funding amounting to more than 829 million dollars has been approved for the modernization of locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River. Some of that money will cover projects on the Illinois River, too. U-S Senator Roy Blunt’s office reports the work with include upgrades for Lock and Dam 25, including the construction of a new 12-hundred-foot lock, and an environmental restoration project at Lock and Dam 22. The Missouri Republican says the funding will give the U-S Army Corps of Engineers what it needs to do the work. A U-S-D-A study three years ago found the river projects would inject 72 billion dollars into the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.
(Branson, MO) -- Branson has been ranked among the nation’s top 10 trending vacation destinations by the online service TripAdvisor-dot-com. Branson is listed on its “Best of the Best Destinations.” This week’s press release urges travelers not to miss Branson’s Alpine Mountain Coast. It is listed among the top attractions in the country. The number-one trending destination is the island of Hawaii. Trending destinations worldwide include Cairo, Egypt, Majorca, Spain, and Rhodes, Greece.