(Kansas City, MO) -- He’s still not cleared to play in this weekend’s A-F-C title game, but his coach says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked “good” at Wednesday’s practice. Mahomes reportedly participated in limited work at the team’s practice facility. He’s still in the N-F-L concussion protocol. The N-F-L Network is reporting Mahomes has shown no concussion symptoms. As part of qualifying to return to game action, he will take part in football-specific exercises during today’s (Thursday’s) practice.
(Stanberry, MO) -- A northwest Missouri health department administrator says she hasn’t been told why her office isn’t getting a new supply of COVID-19 vaccines. The Tri-County Health Department in Stanberry serves residents of Worth, Gentry, and DeKalb counties. All three counties have large populations of elderly residents. Missouri public health officials activated vaccines for people in phase 1-B this week. That includes residents over 65 and anyone considered to be high-risk. Now, Tri-County administrator Teresa McDonald says she doesn’t know where more doses will be coming to her office.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Governor Parson has been chosen to lead a national task force about community renewal efforts on workforce, nutrition, education, criminal justice, agriculture, and internet broadband. A press release from the National Governors Association says Parson will head the panel with Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan. The task force is one of three that aims to foster a more nimble response to the ongoing public health, economic and human-services challenges related to COVID-19. They also plan to focus on the association’s federal advocacy efforts on the governors’ top priorities.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Look for a Missouri Senate committee vote next week on legislation that would create a Second Amendment Preservation Act. Battlefield State Senator Eric Burlison's bill declares that it's the duty of the courts and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. Chuck Marley from High Ridge traveled to Jefferson City to testify for the Burlison bill, saying his son was shot to death in 2018 while giving a ride to a man. Marley urges senators to help law-abiding citizens protect themselves. He says his son's killer was a convicted felon, on parole from federal prison. Marley notes the suspect legally couldn't have a gun. He testifies that no law will keep criminals from having a gun.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missourians would be able to ride riverboats while they gamble, under legislation being proposed by a veteran southeast Missouri lawmaker. Portageville State Representative Don Rone's proposed constitutional amendment would authorize gambling boats on both the Missouri and Mississippi rivers or within one-thousand feet of the high water mark of either river. Missouri currently has 13 casinos.