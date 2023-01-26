(Kansas City, MO) -- A food processor and cold storage company plan to open sites in Kansas City – creating nearly 600 jobs. West Liberty Foods and Vertical Cold Storage will have attached sites in Kansas City. The investment is expected to total 200-million-dollars. When the sites will open is unknown. The processing center and cold storage location will support the production of grab-and-go sandwiches. For this expansion, West Liberty Foods will benefit from a state program that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also using a state recruitment and training tool.
(St. Louis, MO) – A 39-year-old woman will spend 3 years in a federal prison for her role in the murder of the nephew of a former reality TV star. Terica Taneisha Ellis pleaded guilty last year to one charge of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. She admitted to helping James Timothy Norman locate his nephew, 25-year-old Andre Montgomery, Junior, after which Norman hired a hitman who in turn killed Montgomery. Norman and Montgomery both appeared on the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” Norman’s sentencing is scheduled in March.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. The bills are being sponsored by Republican Representatives Michael O’Donnell of St. Louis County and David Evans of West Plains. Missouri is one of 11 states taxing some or all of their residents’ social security benefits. Currently, Missouri allows 100-percent social security exemption as long as the taxpayer is 62 years or older and makes under $85,000, as a single filer, or $100,000 when filing jointly. O’Donnell’s recommendation is for Missouri to eliminate taxes for social security benefits as it would provide stability to the state’s economy.
(Springfield, MO) -- Two Springfield men, who are part of a local rap group, were indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing several firearms that have been connected to recent shootings. Ezekiel Josiah King and Jardell Carlin Williams, both of which are 19, were charged in a four-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury. According to affidavits in support of the federal criminal complaints, the case resulted from an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives into numerous shootings around the Springfield, Missouri area. Many of the suspects identified themselves as gang members and/or rappers. Most of the identified subjects were under the age of 21 and were prohibited from purchasing firearms.
(Osage Beach, MO) -- Special Olympics Missouri has scheduled the 28th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge and Polar Bear Strut 5K for Saturday, February 25. This year’s event is disco themed where residents will don disco-themed costumes and swimwear to dip into the Lake of the Ozarks. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of Special Olympics Missouri athletes across the state. In 2022, Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plungers raised over $232,000 for the athletes. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75 to take the Plunge and can earn incentives by reaching fundraising goals. Additionally, no wet suits are allowed, and shoes are required to partake in the event.