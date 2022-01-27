(Clayton, MO) -- St. Louis County police are heading up the investigation of gunfire that left two city officers wounded and the suspect dead. The incident happened at about 1:15 p-m Wednesday. No names have been released. Police had been looking for the suspect in connection to a homicide case. Officials say the suspect opened fire just as the officers were getting out of their squad cars. Two other suspects who were in the car were arrested.
(Atlanta, GA) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Missouri is among six states having the worst flu season in the country. Recent data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows the age demographic most impacted is by far newborns to age 24. Eastern Missouri has reported the most cases, followed the northwest part of the state.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is proposing to fully reimburse local public schools for legal costs incurred from the attorney general’s lawsuits against them. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued 45 traditional public school districts claiming they are illegally enforcing mask mandates. Quade says Schmitt’s lawsuits come as many Missouri schools have been forced to close due to coronavirus outbreaks. State Senator Doug Beck, a fellow Democrat from Affton, has pre-filed a similar bill. Beck says Schmitt is abusing the powers of his office to stop schools from keeping kids and teachers safe.
(Fredericktown, MO) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers shot a man to death during an altercation Tuesday. Authorities had been called to the Amidon Conservation Area in Madison County at about 5:10 p-m by a report of a sexual assault in progress involving a suspect armed with a knife. When troopers contacted 58-year-old Ronnie D. Walker of Marble Hill there was a fight and Walker was shot to death. Walker died before he could be taken to a hospital. Authorities haven’t announced what happened to the sexual assault victim.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- More help is coming for Missourians having tough times paying these higher utility bills. As part of the Infrastructure Act, the Biden Administration is releasing 100-million dollars to help families pay their outstanding heating and cooling bills. About three million dollars of this first installment is coming to Missouri. The funding comes on top an increase of money for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (or LIHEAP) through the American Rescue Plan.