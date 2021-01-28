(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley says he never used rhetoric that claimed the presidential election had been stolen – or that Joe Biden’s presidency was illegitimate. The Missouri Republican is defending his actions on January 6th as Democrats call for an investigation of his and Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s activities. They’re trying to connect the two Republicans to the insurrection at the U-S Capitol. Hawley says there is a “left-wing mob” that wants to silence him and he says he won’t be silenced. He was it’s “a lie” that he incited violence. Hawley was interviewed on St. Louis radio station K-M-O-X Wednesday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson points to the way the coronavirus pandemic has been handled as a success by his administration. Parson spoke about that and many other topics during his State of the State address in the Senate chamber Wednesday. Parson says his priorities for the coming year are improving workforce development, education, and Missouri’s infrastructure. His budget will include about three-point-six-billion dollars in core funding for K-through-12 schools. He also spoke of expanding Medicaid to more low-income adults.
(Springfield, MO) -- Neighbors say they saw flames coming out of the roof of a home in Springfield Wednesday morning at about 6:00 a-m. The Battlefield Fire Department is investigating the fire that took two lives. Authorities aren’t identifying the two victims, but people living nearby describe an elderly couple as residents of the home. Firefighters were hampered in their efforts by the weather. One fire truck slid off the road as it was responding to the location. The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating to determine the exact cause of death for the two victims.
(O’Fallon, MO) -- A St. Charles County teenager will enter a youth detention program after the fatal shooting of another boy last May. Seventeen-year-old Dylan J. Woolbright originally told investigators the gun went off as he dropped it. A witness told them Woolbright asked 13-year-old Owen Fielder if he wanted to see the gun, handed it to the younger boy, then took it back, operated the slide, and pulled the trigger. Owen Fielder died three days later. Woolbright will be sentenced March 31st, but he is likely to be in the in-custody program until he is 21 years old.
(Kirksville, MO) -- Ameren Missouri officials say the utility is expanding its electric vehicle charging capabilities in northeast Missouri. Ameren has installed new charging locations at three gas stations, including one in Kirksville. The equipment can charge four vehicles at the same time and give an 80-percent charge in 45 minutes or less. A spokesperson says this is part of Ameren’s move toward net-zero carbon emissions while making it easier for Missouri residents and businesses to choose electric cars and trucks that move society toward a cleaner environment.