(Statewide) -- A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The organization does not say which hospitals are at risk of closing. According to the nonprofit, 10 hospitals have closed in Missouri since 2005.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state Legislature’s 2023 Inaugural Ball was held Wednesday night at the Missouri Capitol. It’s a chance for lawmakers to let loose and chat with one another, their families, staff, statewide elected leaders, cabinet members, lobbyists and the public. The event coincided with the first day of the new legislative session. The ball is funded by private money and is held every two years.
(Maryland Heights, MO) -- An argument Wednesday morning between two St. Louis area co-workers turned deadly. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a 52-year-old tire shop worker was shot and killed during the argument in Maryland Heights. A 23-year-old man was arrested. He has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond has been set at one-million-dollars.
(Ozark County, MO) -- The Humane Society of Missouri has rescued 29 dogs from an unlicensed breeder in southern Missouri. The shelter says the health and social nature of the recovered dogs vary, with one dog missing its entire ear and several suffering from past injuries. The dogs are all Lakeland Terriers. They were rescued from the unlicensed breeder in Ozark County. The animal welfare organization says it expects to make the dogs available for adoption after they have been rehabilitated.
(Statewide) -- Missouri hunters killed nearly 86-hundred deer during a firearms deer hunting season that allows the use of alternative methods. That’s a drop from last year’s more than 10-thousand. The preliminary data is from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Top counties were Franklin with 200 deer, followed closely behind by Harrison and Macon. Alternative methods allowed include muzzleloading guns, crossbows, and atlatls.