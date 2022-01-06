(Chillicothe, MO) -- Authorities in Livingston County say charges are anticipated against two people in the death of a two-year-old child. Chillicothe police were called to a home on Christmas Eve on a report of a child that was unresponsive. The child was rushed to a hospital but doctors weren’t able to save its life. After four days of investigation, a 22-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were arrested. Their names haven’t been released. The two are being held in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges for murder, child neglect, and endangerment resulting in the death of a child.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers have returned to the state Capitol for a regular legislative session lasting through mid-May. Republicans control both the House and Senate. Their first priority will be to reach a deal on new congressional district boundaries based on the 2020 U-S Census. They have until March 28th to forward new maps to Republican Governor Mike Parson. If Parson refuses to approve the changes, the job will be taken over by the courts.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis couple that waved guns at protesters in June 2020 is asking the court to return their weapons. Mark and Patricia McCloskey said they felt threatened by the group that walked onto their private street during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They were headed for the St. Louis mayor’s home. A city official says the guns haven’t been destroyed – even though they should have been. The McCloskeys pleaded guilty to misdemeanor weapons charges. Republican Governor Mike Parson later pardoned them. A circuit court judge has taken the request under advisement.
(Branson, MO) -- Branson firefighters say they were able to use the map application on a woman’s phone to rescue her when she got lost Tuesday. She had been hiking in the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area. Fire Chief Ted Martin with Branson Fire-Rescue says the woman did the right thing by calling for help and not just wandering for a long time in the park. The Missouri Department of Conservation says moving around, hoping to find an exit, isn’t the best approach. Cell phones are fine tools but they don’t help much if you wander into an area where there is no signal. The woman’s name hasn’t been released and no injuries were reported.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- An Arkansas teenager has entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder charges in Stoddard County. Evan Schrader changed his plea Monday during a court appearance in Cape Girardeau. The case had been moved on a change of venue. Schrader will be sentenced May 2nd for the January 28th, 2020, killing of Robert Harwood in Advance (AD vance). Two other people are also charged in the case. Forty-three-year-old Joshua Herron has a jury trial scheduled for late April. Schrader was 15 years old when Harwood was killed.