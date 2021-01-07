(Washington, DC) -- The newest member of the Missouri congressional delegation says Republicans who tried to discredit the results of the November 3rd presidential election should be expelled from the House of Representatives. St. Louis Democrat Cori Bush published a draft resolution calling on the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether those members of Congress violated their oath to uphold the U-S Constitution. Bush was among the members of Congress forced to evacuate for their own safety when crowds of Trump supporters forced their way inside the Capitol Wednesday. She also called for an immediate second impeachment of President Trump, whose term ends in two weeks. Bush says the objections to the final results of the election incited a “domestic terror attack.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Saying the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan is outpacing the forecast, Governor Mike Parson has released almost 127-million dollars in restricted funds. The money was held back as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold to make sure the state retained its balanced budget. At the time spending decisions like that were made, Missouri’s unemployment was projected to top 16 percent. It’s currently four-point-four percent. As of last November, Missouri had recovered 67 percent of its lost jobs.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Some residents say plans by the city of St. Louis for an aerial surveillance program would just be another reminder they “live in a police state where citizens are surveilled on a constant basis.” Aldermen approved a measure this week for a contract with an Ohio company that uses airplanes to track the movement of suspects and vehicles shortly after a crime is committed. Opponents are worried about their civil liberties. It will start as a free trial. The airplanes would be similar to the ones used in Baltimore last year. The planes have high-resolution cameras that can zoom in to identify the movements of potential suspects and witnesses, telling officers where to look for those who were at the scene.
(Terre Haute, IN) -- Lawyers for the only woman sitting on federal death row are pushing for clemency. Lisa Montgomery is scheduled for execution next Tuesday. Her lawyers are asking the court to reduce her sentence to life in prison. Montgomery was found guilty of killing Bobbie Jo Stinnett of Skidmore, Missouri, in 2004, then cutting her infant out. Montgomery kidnapped the child who did survive. If she is convicted next week, she will become the first woman to realize that fate in almost 68 years.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The nation’s top infectious disease expert will be giving a virtual lecture today (Thursday) to Washington University School of Medicine faculty and students. The public can also listen live to Dr. Anthony Fauci by going to Missourinet.com. Fauci will give the lecture and answer a few questions from 8:00-to-8:45 a-m. The School of Medicine’s website will also have a recording of Fauci’s lecture after he speaks.