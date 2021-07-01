(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers voted 140-to-13 to pass a bill that renews a critical Medicaid funding tax Wednesday. The action was taken just a few hours before a deadline that had been set by Governor Mike Parson. The tax on hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical providers was set to expire at the end of September. That revenue is used to leverage billions of federal dollars in Medicaid funding. Budget committee leader, Republican Representative Cody Smith, had told members of the Missouri House that failing to renew the tax would have been “catastrophic” to the state budget.
(Unionville, MO) -- A 20-year-old man in northeastern Missouri faces charges that he gave pornographic material to a minor. Jack Rogers of Unionville is accused of sending an unwanted photo of his private parts to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. The victim told investigators she knows Rogers through family members. She says she told him to stop sending nude photos of himself, then blocked him. Authorities say Rogers initially denied sending the photos, then verified the Snapchat account where the photo originated was his. He also admitted knowing the girl is only 15 years old.
(Excelsior Springs, MO) -- Officials in Excelsior Springs report no injuries, but the collapse of an abandoned hotel has closed roads and forced evacuations. The vacant Royal Hotel began to crumble Wednesday at about 3:00 p-m. Bricks had fallen off the structure about six weeks ago and city staff had been working with a developer to stabilize the building. An official report indicates the collapse was caused by years of water filtering into the building through the roof. Local officials say the building had been vacant for the last 20 years and it was scheduled for demolition.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s weekly coronavirus profile report shows the rate of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 22-percent from the previous week. Coronavirus hospital admissions have increased by 15-percent. The number of covid deaths declined from the previous week by 21-percent. The report says 23 Missouri hospitals are dealing with staffing shortages. It says 45 Missouri counties are at high transmission rates. Another 31 are at substantial transmission and 35 are at moderate transmission levels.
(Undated) -- An online study has ranked Kansas City as the best B-B-Q city in the country. Researchers ranked 199 cities based on three sets of criteria – access to barbecue, the quality of local barbecue, and the prevalence of barbecue-based events and festivals. Kansas City won and it was by a big margin. Chicago was second and Houston third. Legendary barbecue home Memphis was ranked fifth and another Missouri city, St. Louis, came in seventh. At the bottom of the list Aurora, Illinois was ranked 199th.