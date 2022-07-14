(Kansas City, MO) -- The young girl pulled from a pool at Oceans of Fun in Kansas City on July Fifth has passed away. The water park owner’s, Cedar Fair, said in a statement that they are “deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.” The child was rescued from Coconut Cove pool and taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in critical condition.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding more than one-point-one-million dollars to four communities to improve outdoor recreation areas. The Land and Water Conservation Fund grants are going to Lancaster, Mountain View, Kirksville, and California -- along with Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site and Knob Noster State Park. The funds are being used to upgrade playgrounds, pools, and park facilities, and to increase accessibility.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Ameren Missouri says it’s offering a million dollars to help financially struggling customers pay overdue balances. The company says it has added the money to its Clean Slate fund, which helps eligible moderate-income customers clear their past-due balances and start fresh. If you’re one of Ameren Missouri’s more than a million customers and need help, contact the company.
(Springfield, MO) -- An active-duty U-S Army staff sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood is now indicted by a federal grand jury for sexual exploitation of two minors and receiving child pornography. Robert Chad Walkup of Saint Robert was charged in a three-count indictment on Tuesday. The 38-year-old is accused of using a minor to make child pornography from May 2020 to May 2021. The indictment claims that Walkup used another for the same purpose in 2020.
(UNDATED) – Three hundred-40 miles of wind, heat, bugs, and rain. That’s the M-R-340 -- a river race underway along the Missouri River. The first stroke was Tuesday in Kansas City, and the last stroke will be Friday in St. Charles. M-R-340 officials say it’s not a “mama’s boy” float trip.